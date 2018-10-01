Digital Trends
Cars

Smart’s roofless Forease concept is a sun-loving city car

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 8
Smart Forease concept
Smart Forease concept
Smart Forease concept
Smart Forease concept
Smart Forease concept
Smart Forease concept
Smart Forease concept
Smart Forease concept

Smart has reduced its trademark city car to the absolute minimum with the new Forease concept. Debuting at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the Forease is essentially a Fortwo with the roof completely hacked off.

The Forease is the successor to wacky Smart concept cars like the 2001 Crossblade (which also went into production) and 2011 Forspeed. The roofless design is supposed to add some drama to the design, while removing the last ounce of practicality from the tiny car. The concept car lacks a convertible top, so the driver had better check the weather report before setting out. The low windscreen and fairing behind the seats mimic classic speedsters, although the Forease probably isn’t as sporty.

Smart didn’t discuss the powertrain other than to say it was electric. The current Fortwo EQ (formerly badged “Electric Drive”) production model’s electric motor produces 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. While current Fortwo models are rear-wheel drive, that lack of power makes for leisurely acceleration, even in such a tiny car. Smart quotes zero t0 60 mph in 11.4 seconds and a top speed of 81 mph for the Fortwo coupe. The Fortwo Cabrio convertible takes 0.7 second longer, with the same top speed.

Parent Daimler plans to make Smart an all-electric brand globally by 2020. Smart began selling only electric cars in North America beginning with the 2018 model year. That may seem like forward thinking, but Smart’s gasoline cars were never that popular to begin with on this side of the Atlantic. Most U.S. and Canadian car buyers don’t live in city centers, the only places where the Fortwo’s excellent maneuverability is relevant. Everywhere else the car just seems slow and impractical. Low gas prices have also crushed sales of fuel-efficient vehicles.

Smart celebrates its 20th anniversary at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and it’s unclear what the next 20 years will bring. Being an all-electric brand may not be a distinguishing factor for long as established automakers ramp up their electrification plans, and Smart’s focus on small cars means it will likely remain a niche affair either way. It’s possible that Daimler will adapt Smart to the much-discussed future of autonomous shared vehicles. Maybe that will make people care about Smart again.

Don't Miss

Infiniti's Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i front right
Product Review

With the new X5, BMW is back to building Ultimate Driving Machines

BMW’s best-selling model morphs into its fourth generation and is completely new from the ground up. More importantly, the 2019 X5 sports activity vehicle resurrects the ultimate driving experience that seemingly disappeared from the…
Posted By Chris Chin
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud, Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with "funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 BMW i3
Cars

2019 BMW i3 electric car gets a bigger battery pack, range boost

BMW claims its updated 2019 i3 will have 153 miles of range when production begins in November. That's 39 miles more than the current i3 can travel on a charge. The improvement comes courtesy of a 42-kilowatt-hour battery pack.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Porsche 935
Cars

This is the ultra-desirable Porsche race car you’d happily sell a kidney for

Porsche has unveiled a modern version of the monstrous 935 race car from the 1970s. Based on the 911 GT2 RS, it gets a sleeker body made from carbon fiber and a 700-hp flat-six engine. Production is limited to 77 examples.
Posted By Ronan Glon
aaa study drivers like dont understand adas vehicle owners survey
Cars

Car owners have too much faith in advanced driver assistance aids, AAA says

American drivers like Advanced Driver Assist Systems but don't understand ADAS limitations says a new AAA study. An American Automobile Association survey found significant percentages of drivers rely too heavily on these features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Nissan Altima
Product Review

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review

Fresh from a ground-up redesign, the 2019 Nissan Altima boasts an array of new tech and mechanical features wrapped in more attractive bodywork. Will that be enough to get buyers to return to sedans from SUVs?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi e-tron
Cars

How Audi took its ambitious e-tron concept from dream to driveable

The Audi e-tron, the German luxury automaker’s first mass-market electric car, wasn’t designed to be a futuristic spaceship. It was designed to appeal to normal buyers, said Audi of America product management VP Filip Brabec.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Cars

GTA isn’t fun in real life, so Mercedes-Benz wants to suggest safe parking spots

Mercedes-Benz has started testing an in-car app that analyzes crime data provided by police departments to suggest safe areas to park in. Mercedes could launch the app in the U.S. when it's ready.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how teslas autopilot system sees the streets of paris tesla
Cars

This is how Tesla’s Autopilot system sees the idyllic streets of Paris

Tesla's Autopilot system doesn't care about Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower. It's focused on keeping track of other cars, tracking pedestrians, and avoiding collisions with trucks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept
Cars

Exclusive: BMW will offer up to 25 electrified vehicles by 2025, 12 all-electric

While attendingthe New York reveal of the BMW Vision iNEXT Concept, we learned that the firm will introduce up to 25 electrified models by 2025, and 12 will be all-electric, featuring the company's fifth-generation electric powertrain.
Posted By Chris Chin
getting up close and personal with bmws vision inext bmw announcement 29467
Cars

Exclusive: BMW to introduce ‘safe’ fully autonomous driving by 2021 with iNext

BMW may be trying to reinvigorate its future lineup with more electrified vehicles. But the automaker isn’t limiting its initiatives to just electrification. BMW also wants to be a leader in developing autonomous driving technology.
Posted By Chris Chin
volkswagen microsoft partnership vw
Cars

Volkswagen partners with Microsoft on connected car platform

Volkswagen and Microsoft are partnering to create cloud services for VW’s fleet. VW anticipates that more than 5 million new Volkswagen-brand vehicles per year “will be fully connected and will be part of the Internet of Things.”
Posted By Denny Arar
Tesla Roadster
Cars

One tweet cost Elon Musk his chairman job at Tesla and led to a $40M fine

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has settled a lawsuit filed by the SEC. He got the fraud charges dropped by agreeing to step down from his role as Tesla chairman and pay a $20 million fine. The company will pay an additional $20 million.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle