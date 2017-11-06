Check out these real-life Star Wars speeder bikes, built for speed and fan films

Speeding through Manhattan

First up, YouTube vloggers Jesse Wellens and Carmella Rose (also known as PrankvsPrank) took Halloween to a new level this year by dressing up as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, zipping through the streets of Manhattan on customized speeder bikes. Of course, a Star Wars chase always needs a stormtrooper to follow along (they’re the worst shots anyway), and YouTuber Casey Neistat played the role of an Endor-bound Scout Trooper marvelously, capturing the whole thing in a wildly viral video. This speeder bike doesn’t actually fly, tragically, but it does a great job of simulating the effect thanks to some well-placed mirrors. Wellens and Rose got some help from their pals at Lithium Cycles, who helped customize a pair of cool high-performance, long-range electric motorbikes branded as Super 73. You can check out how they customized the bikes and costumes in this behind-the-scenes video.