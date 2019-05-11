Digital Trends
Cars

Faith in superior abilities of machines is key to accepting self-driving cars

Georgina Torbet
By
self-driving law
rioblanco / 123RF Stock Photo

Some people love the idea of self-driving cars, while other people find the concept terrifying or creepy. A new survey has revealed that the biggest difference between these groups is not whether or not they think self-driving cars are cool, or how open they are to new technology in general, but rather whether they believe machines can outperform humans in driving tasks specifically.

The researchers surveyed 404 participants through the Mechanical Turk crowdsourcing website, collecting information on their demographics as well as their opinions about self-driving cars. They found that acceptance of self-driving cars was related to beliefs about their safety and was negatively influenced by the “creep factor” of seeing a car without a driver.

Additionally, men were more likely to be accepting of self-driving cars than women, and liberals were significantly more accepting of them than conservatives.

But the biggest factor in whether self-driving cars were accepted was whether the person believed that a machine could drive better than a human could. This is termed “posthuman ability” and was twice as strong as other factors in terms of acceptance of the technology.

“In this study, the strongest predictor for accepting self-driving cars was posthuman ability, the belief that computers can surpass humans in this particular task,” Andrew Gambino, a doctoral candidate in mass communication and the lead author of the study, said in a statement. “We have come to a point now where we should no longer be talking about machines approximating humans in their ability, but, rather, outperforming humans. In the sense of safety, in reliability, in doing tasks without becoming tired, there are many arguments to be made that machines have transcended human abilities.”

The study could be used to inform the design of future cars in a way that makes them more acceptable to the masses. Rather than trying to imitate the requirements of a human driver, like a steering wheel, designers could use the space to show passengers information that the car is collecting, such as data about other vehicles and their speeds.

“Designers may need to think in a different way, for example there’s no need to design in-car and dashboard interfaces based on what a human driver would normally use,” S. Shyam Sundar, James P. Jimirro Professor of Media Effects and affiliate of Penn State’s Institute for CyberScience, said in the same statement.

“Keep in mind, the participants also say they like the agency and convenience of autonomous vehicles and they do like the fun aspect as well, so the designer might want to add features on the dashboard that can bump up those things, including gamifying the transportation experience.”

The findings were shared this week at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems held in Glasgow, U.K.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
siemens electric trucks freight 4
Cars

An electric highway is now powering delivery trucks in Germany

Heavy-duty trucks powered by electricity from overhead lines are now motoring along a highway in Germany. The system has already been tested in several countries, but the latest setup covers the longest stretch of road to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Audi h-tron quattro concept
Cars

Amid concerns about EVs and batteries, Audi returns focus to hydrogen fuel cell

Audi will be the Volkswagen Group's focal point for hydrogen fuel cell technology, according to AutoCar. Audi CEO Bram Schot stated the refocus on h-tron fuel cell development is due to concerns about battery supplies for electric vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
uber vs lyft man driving in car the city ride share getaround zipcar
Cars

Uber and Lyft drivers are striking all over the globe today. Here’s why

As Uber prepares for its IPO later this week, drivers are sending a clear message that they're unhappy by participating in a planned strike on Wednesday. As a result, there's a good chance that in some areas, using rideshare might be…
Posted By Ed Oswald
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 leaked photo
Cars

Leak gives an early sneak peek at Mercedes-AMG’s pocket rocket CLA45

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 was leaked on Mercedes' own German website. A photo of the rear of the sporty four-door appears in an online configurator for the lower-level AMG CLA35 model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Workhorse W-15
Cars

Workhorse could give a castoff GM factory new life building electric trucks

General Motors could sell an idled Ohio factory to Workhorse Group, a company that specializes in electric vehicles. The factory could go from building compact cars to electric pickup trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW M8 coupe
Cars

BMW M8's adjustable braking system gives drivers a new dimension of control

The BMW M8 will likely be the most luxurious BMW M performance model ever, and one of the most complex. Drivers will be able to adjust the feel of the brakes and rejigger digital displays to minimize distraction.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
gmc carbon fiber pickup bed 2019 sierra denali carbonpro edition feat
Cars

How GMC built a carbon-fiber truck bed that laughs at cinder blocks

GMC is offering a new pickup bed made of carbon fiber in the 2019 Sierra. The new bed is 62 pounds lighter than the steel version, and GMC says it’s six times tougher. We went behind the scenes in the factory where the CarbonPro bed is…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Ford Survival robot
Cars

Ford’s Survival robot is taking boring tasks out of car manufacturing

Ford's European division developed a self-driving robot that meanders through its factory in Valencia, Spain. Called Survival, the robot doesn't replace humans; it helps them by performing tasks that are boring or mundane.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Roush Stage 3 Mustang.
Product Review

Veteran Ford performance tuner brings 700-plus hp to Blue Oval's latest pony car.

Slammed, uncorked, and supercharged, Roush’s top-spec package takes the Mustang GT to new heights. But with a blown factory-built Shelby on the way, is this Stage 3 package compelling enough to lure buyers away from the GT500?
Posted By Bradley Iger
Requesting an Uber ride
Cars

The Uber, Lyft strike appears to be a flop, but it might have spooked investors

By all accounts, Wednesday's Uber, Lyft strike wasn't very successful, or well attended, with a handful of picketing drivers showing up in most cities. Where it may have had an effect though is on Wall Street as Uber heads for its IPO.
Posted By Ed Oswald
xtracycle rfa electric bike two bikes
Cars

City bike or cargo bike: Future-proof Xtracycle RFA ebike adapts to your needs

Oakland-based Xtracycle's RFA (Ready for Anything) pedal-assist ebike solves a common problem when choosing a personal vehicle functional style. The RFA's dual-position wheelbase changes the ebike from a sport bike to a utility bike.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Volkswagen ID pre-production prototype
Cars

For Volkswagen, the electric ID.3 is more than a new car. It’s a new chapter

Volkswagen is preparing to launch an electric Golf-sized hatchback named ID.3. It's more than just a new model; it represents the beginning of a new era for the German automaker. One of its top executives told Digital Trends why.
Posted By Ronan Glon
biro 02 concept car ev 80 percent plastic o2 recycled design dezeen 2364 col 2
Cars

All-electric Birò 02 concept car made from 80% recycled plastics

Design studio Mandalaki introduced the Birò O2, an 80% recycled plastics version of Estrima's Birò 4-wheel, all-electric city car. The Birò two-seater parks in scooter spaces. Estrima and Mandalaki plan sell the Birò O2 starting in…
Posted By Bruce Brown
aaa survey americans lack information about evs restricting sales 050919 ev consumer release
Cars

AAA Survey: Americans lack the full story about EVs, so buying lags interest

An AAA survey of American consumer attitudes about electric-powered vehicles found that even though many expressed interest in EVs and 16% are likely to buy an EV next, few buy electric vehicles today.
Posted By Bruce Brown