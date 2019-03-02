Digital Trends
Tesla app now keeps track of electric vehicle's repair status

Aaron Mamiit
The Tesla app has been updated to keep track of the real-time status of a Tesla electric vehicle’s repairs, as part of the company’s wider initiative of improving its service system.

Tesla owners who requested repairs will be able to monitor progress through the app, which will acknowledge that the electric vehicle is in service. The app will show the status of the repairs, such as if the technician is waiting for parts to be delivered or if work is already ongoing.

In addition to providing the status, the app will also alert the owner when the repairs are done and the electric vehicle is ready to be picked up.

Tesla has finally announced the $35,000 Model 3, alongside the plan to shift sales worldwide to an online-only model. The move, which will see many of Tesla’s physical stores close, will allow the company to lower the prices of its electric vehicles by about 6 percent on average, enabling the $35,000 price tag for the Model 3.

In the same blog post, Tesla revealed that it will be increasing its investments in its service system. The electric vehicle maker said that it will target “same-day, if not same-hour service,” and since most Tesla stores are closing down, most of the service will be “done by us coming to you, rather than you coming to us.”

The updated Tesla app will help with the planned improvements to the service system, especially by freeing up employees from answering status update requests so that they can focus on whatever needs to be done to repair the vehicles. Tesla is still lagging behind some luxury vehicle brands in terms of its repair network, but with the planned investments and promises of better service, the company is on its way to addressing one of the major complaints by its customers.

Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3, for which customers have waited years, is capable of traveling up to 220 miles per charge, with a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 miles per hour. Tesla also unveiled a $37,000 Model 3, which boosts specifications to 240 miles per charge, 0 to 60 mph time to 5.3 seconds, and top speed to 140 mph.

