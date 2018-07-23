Digital Trends
Cars

As Tesla asks for money back from suppliers, investors go running

Lulu Chang
By
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers tesla
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Tesla may be ramping up its production schedule for the Model 3, but it’s apparently coming with pretty serious costs. According to The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk’s car company asked suppliers for its cash back. Tesla sent a memo to a supplier that requested a “meaningful amount of money” to be returned, noting that the request would be necessary for Tesla to continue its operations. It’s a highly unusual move and one that hasn’t been met with much confidence on Wall Street. Tesla’s stock prices have taken a tumble since reports emerged about the request.

In the memo, which was reviewed by the Journal, Tesla noted that all suppliers were being contacted in hopes of helping the company turn a profit. However, it’s not clear how many of these suppliers were asked to provide a retroactive discount. Though Tesla did not comment specifically on the memo, it did tell the Journal that it has sought price reductions from suppliers, some of which go back all the way to 2016, and some of which are still ongoing. Tesla called these requests standard procedure, particularly in this critical moment for its highly anticipated Model 3.

To say that money has been tight at Tesla would be something of an understatement. The company spends about $1 billion a quarter, and its stock price has declined by about 4.5 percent over the course of the last year. In efforts to become profitable, Tesla has let go of quite a few employees. In June, Musk reduced the employee base at the company by nine percent, and reduced other spending, too.

Still, it seems that these strategies have not proven sufficient, and in a tweet on Monday, July 23, Musk confirmed reports of the request. He did, however, defend the company, noting, “Only costs that actually apply to Q3 and beyond will be counted. It would not be correct to apply historical cost savings to current quarter.”

Becoming profitable is clearly a top priority for Musk, who is juggling several highly ambitious companies at the moment, including both SpaceX and the Boring Company. In an email to employees last month, the executive wrote, “What drives us is our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable, clean energy, but we will never achieve that mission unless we eventually demonstrate that we can be sustainably profitable. That is a valid and fair criticism of Tesla’s history to date.”

