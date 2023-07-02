 Skip to main content
Tesla Q2 delivery record shows its EV price cuts are working

Trevor Mogg
By

Tesla surprised Wall Street in the second quarter, delivering a record 466,140 vehicles globally. Bloomberg said analysts had expected Tesla to ship just over 448,000 vehicles.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker led by Elon Musk announced the notable figures on Sunday. Second-quarter earnings will be released on July 19.

Most of the deliveries involved the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, with a total of 446,915 delivered. The more expensive Model X and Model S vehicles saw a combined delivery count of 19,225.

The numbers are in stark contrast to those reported last year when the U.S. automaker delivered 254,695 vehicles.

The sales are likely to have been boosted by Tesla’s decision to reduce the prices of its vehicles earlier this year. It also introduced incentives that included three months of free fast-charging for cars delivered in the U.S. before June 30.

Tesla made and delivered more than 1.3 million vehicles globally in 2022 and is the leading EV maker in the U.S. However, in its second-largest market, China, where it has a production facility in Shanghai assembling the Model 3 and Model Y, the company sits behind local rival BYD, which has been making moves into the international market.

A few days ago, BYD launched the Dolphin EV in Australia for 38,890 Australian dollars (about $26,000), making it the country’s most affordable electric car. The Dolphin is also heading to the U.K. and New Zealand markets, where it will also sell with an attractive price tag.

With the EV market becoming more competitive, many experts predict that Tesla will continue its price-cutting strategy into 2024.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
I’m glad the Hyundai Ioniq 6 isn’t just a smaller Ioniq 5
Rear three quarter view of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Finally, we're at a point where carmakers other than Tesla are moving on from their first generation of electric cars, and releasing their second and even third models. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and its sister the Kia EV6 both made headlines for being stellar alternatives to the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, thanks to their innovative designs and high-tech features. But with more models finally coming out, carmakers have a choice: Should they just build smaller and larger versions of the EVs they already have? Or, should they try to keep pushing the design envelope with each new model?

Hyundai has decidedly taken the latter approach. The Ioniq 5 didn't necessarily reinvent the wheel, but it certainly offered a fresh take on the midsize crossover, with retro-looking pixel lights, a scaled-back interior, and more. But with the Ioniq 6, the company has gone back to the drawing board. There are similarities, to be sure -- but the Ioniq 6 is far from just a smaller version of the Ioniq 5.
The design of the Ioniq 6
There are plenty of similarities between the design of the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5, but at first glance, they look totally different. The Ioniq 6 is much sleeker, and frankly, Porsche 911-inspired. Its sleek curved lines culminate in a bar-light spoiler along the back of the car, and its slanted headlight cutouts give it a classic look. Only small details, like the pixel light accents sprinkled throughout the car, hint at its shared heritage with the Ioniq 5.

Read more
MediaTek wants to bring its phone tech to cars, and Nvidia’s going to help
A mockup of the MediaTek and Nvidia platform for cars.

MediaTek is best known for its smartphone chips that power phones like the OnePlus Nord N300, Asus ROG Phone 6D, and plenty more. But it’s now eyeing greater involvement in the automotive industry andwill use the expertise it has gained from these devices.

At the Computex 2023 trade show, MediaTek announced the Dimensity Auto platform and a partnership with Nvidia — and the pair will soon showcase their collective strengths in cars around the world.

Read more
Move aside, Tesla. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the best electric sedan for the masses
The front view of a red Hyundai Ioniq 6.

EVs of all shapes and sizes are finally coming, but not in equal measure. While we now have a solid array of midsize crossovers (like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6), sedans and SUVs aren't quite there yet. Sure, we have expensive sedans and SUVs, like the Rivian R1S and the Lucid Air, but if you're looking for a car for your small family and don't want, or can't afford, to spend a ton of cash, your options are limited.

But that's changing -- and there's a new car that, at least right now, makes a serious case for itself. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the best electric sedan for the masses, and it goes right up against the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. With a base price of $41,600, the Ioniq 6 is right in the same league as the $40,240  Model 3 and $48,400 Polestar 2.
What else is even out there?
When it comes to lower-priced electric sedans, before now, there were really only two options: the Tesla Model 3 and the Polestar 2. Other sedans exist, but they're not accessible by the majority of drivers. I recently reviewed the Lucid Air Grand Touring and loved it -- but I'm not spending $138,000 on a car unless I win the lottery.

Read more