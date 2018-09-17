Digital Trends
Cars

Elon Musk: Tesla is bringing most collision repairs in-house, outsiders too slow

Bruce Brown
By

According to Elon Musk, third-party firms are driving everyone crazy with slow Telsa collision repairs so the automaker is going to handle most repairs itself.

The electric car company’s CEO lit up Twitter on Sunday with an announcement about the intended switch, “Tesla is bringing most collision repairs in-house, as outside firms take weeks to months for repairs, driving Tesla owners (and us) crazy.”

Musk’s announcement indicated that the transition to in-house repairs has already begun with next day service as just the first step, “Exciting to see some Tesla collision repair operations already completing within 24 hrs. Aiming for same day soon, then under an hour.”

Musk set the repair satisfaction mark high and focused on parts. “Goal is for repaired car to be better than before accident. Should always be true if damaged/used parts are correctly replaced with newer parts.”

Twitter user @SnazzyQ commented on Musk’s thread about parts availability being the crux of the problem, “I thought the inability to supply parts to said repair shops was the issue—not the shops themselves….”

And Musk agreed. Because Tesla only sells three models, that helps with parts inventory and insurance companies. “Outside repair shops are jack of all trades, which means supporting 1000’s of makes & models. Tesla collision repair specializes in three. Having all parts in stock & not waiting for insurance approval also make a world of difference.”

But parts inventory isn’t the only bottleneck to fast auto collision repairs. If third-party shops have to wait a long time after ordering new Tesla parts, repair jobs sit till the parts show up.

Twitter user @thereal_scottv commented, “Part of the delay from what I’ve heard personally is the time to receive the parts from Tesla. Perhaps this could be iterated upon as well!”

Tesla’s CEO agreed once more and didn’t dodge the question or Tesla’s role in slow parts delivery to outside shops. “Yeah, that’s our problem. Service & parts supply in general will be the top Tesla priority after we get through the insane car delivery logistics of the next few weeks.”

Musk’s “insane car delivery logistics” referenced an earlier Twitter thread in which Musk responded to a customer waiting for her car’s delivery.

Twitter user @megangale tweeted, “There are 42 Tesla’s sitting at the Union Pacific Railroad in SLC. My car is one of these. I’ve been told I was getting delivery the 8th, then the 15th, then the 20th, then the 22nd, and now my delivery has been delayed indefinite. @Tesla, @elonmusk… Please make this right.”

And once again, no dodging by Musk, “Sorry, we’ve gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We’re making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Uber has decided to leave its broadly derided current logo 'behind'
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Volvo wants to build a future in which you can’t wait to commute to work

Volvo's futuristic 360c concept embodies the changes sweeping across the automotive industry. It's electric, fully autonomous, and connected. The firm wants to start a conversation about the role self-driving cars will play in the future.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Autopilot
Cars

Tesla’s latest update reportedly breaks Autopilot rather than improving it

A recent update meant to improve Autopilot functions for Tesla vehicles went awry, crippling the system. Elon Musk personally tweeted to say he's aware of the issue and made it a priority for Tesla engineers.
Posted By Chris Chin
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla extends battery capacity to help owners of the older Model S flee Florence

Over 10 million people may be affected by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia. Tesla Motors decided to lend a helping hand to owners of its vehicles who want to escape Florence's path.
Posted By Chris Chin
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter first drive
Product Review

Mercedes’ 2019 Sprinter proves vans don’t have to be low-tech

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter boasts infotainment and driver-assist tech from Mercedes’ passenger cars. It’s not something normally seen on big vans, but it makes the Sprinter a much easier vehicle to use.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 lexus lc500 hero
Product Review

It looks like a concept, but the Lexus LC500 is very much a real-life stunner

The LC500 sports car combines exotic looks, a raucous V8 engine, sumptuous interior, and responsive steering to make one of the most compelling Lexus-badged models ever and one of the sexiest vehicles on sale.
Posted By Miles Branman
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition
Cars

Volkswagen finally squashes the Beetle with 2019 Final Edition

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition marks the end of the line for VW's most iconic nameplate. Volkswagen has no immediate plans to replace the Beetle after production ends next year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
lexus reveals digital side view mirrors on jdm 2019 es monitors for
Cars

Lexus digitizes side-view mirrors with cameras for Japan’s 2019 ES sedan

It seems Lexus is fed up with having to look at a piece of reflective glass and plastic to know what’s in your side rearview. So the company decided to introduce a new way to look behind you in Japan.
Posted By Chris Chin
the bmw vision inext concept leaked before its official reveal 2018 leak
Cars

Photos of the BMW Vision iNEXT Concept leak onto the web despite embargo

Earlier this week, Digital Trends was invited to preview BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept. Although we were all under an embargo, somehow the photos of the concept leaked onto the web before the embargo lifted.
Posted By Chris Chin
elon musk boring company tunnel loop lift co hawthorne
Cars

An elevator in your garage? Boring Company gets OK to test Loop Lift from tunnel

The Hawthorne (California) City Council gave Elon Musk's Boring Company the go-ahead to construct a Loop Lift prototype. The lift will connect the company's existing underground hyperloop to a residential garage.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Uber has decided to leave its broadly derided current logo ‘behind’

Rideshare giant Uber has a new brand image. The new wordmark logo replaces Uber's previous brand icon, a circular graphic that was derided as an "asshole" symbol that walked away from a clear brand identifier.
Posted By Bruce Brown
autonomous grocery delivery on its way to oklahoma city udelv van
Cars

Startup inks ‘world’s largest deal’ for driverless grocery deliveries

An increasing number of companies are testing delivery services using autonomous vehicles. Startup Udelv already has experience of running a trial in San Francisco, with Oklahoma City, Oklahoma set to become its next destination.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
BMW Vision iNext
Cars

We get up close with the Vision iNext concept to learn about BMW’s future

Through a massive worldwide campaign that visits various major cities around the world, we get our exclusive opportunity to get up close and personal with BMW’s latest Vision iNEXT Concept to learn about automaker’s future plans.
Posted By Chris Chin
2018 alfa romeo stelvio quadrifoglio review feat
Product Review

Alfa Romeo delivers the quintessential Italian high-performance SUV

Alfa’s Romeo’s Ferrari-powered sport utility delivers hair-raising straight-line performance, admirable capability in the corners, and head-turning style, but comes up a bit short in a few key areas.
Posted By Bradley Iger