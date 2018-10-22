Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla drops Full Self-Driving option from online configurator to spare ‘confusion’

Bruce Brown
By

When you order a Tesla online, you can no longer select the Full Self-Driving (FSD) option from the vehicle configurator.

Previously, when fitting out a Tesla Model 3, for example, if you selected Enhanced Autopilot, a $5,000 option with added driver assistance features, you could also choose Full Self-Driving for future activation for another $3,000. If you upgraded to FSD at a future date after you took delivery, it would cost $5,000.

Last week, however, the Full Self-Driving option disappeared. When Twitter user @TheHott525 asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk (@elonmusk) what happened to FSD, Musk replied, “Also available off menu for a week. Was causing too much confusion.”

Musk’s reference to “off menu” meant that customers could still ask for the Full Self-Driving option by contacting Tesla directly, but only for another week. His statements about the disappearing option followed Musk’s announcement of a lower-cost Model 3 configuration and the discontinuation of Model 3s with a long-range battery and rear wheel drive.

Musk tweeted, “Model 3 long range, rear wheel drive is still available for ordering off menu for another week or so.”

Enhanced Autopilot includes automatic lane changing, assisted steering with cruise control, side collision warning, automatic parking, emergency braking, and Tesla’s Summon feature that automatically parks and retrieves your car.

The Full Service-Driving option, however, was pre-payment for a future capability promised once the autonomous software was fully developed and validated and received regulatory approval.

Tesla builds the equipment for autonomous driving into all current models, including cameras, radar, ultrasound sensors, and onboard computer hardware. A new chip promised next spring would enhance the power of the system. Without the FSD software upgrade, however, drivers can’t set the vehicles to drive autonomously.

The original FSD description on Tesla’s website promised a lot. “All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go. Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigate urban streets (even without lane markings), manage complex intersections with traffic lights, stop signs and roundabouts, and handle densely packed freeways with cars moving at high speed.”

When Green Car Reports inquired about the number of cars sold with the FSD option, Tesla didn’t respond.

Tesla never promised a firm availability date for fully autonomous self-driving software, which could be years hence. “Please note that Self-Driving functionality is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval, which may vary widely by jurisdiction.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: AI-powered cat toys, wallets, and food containers
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla keeps promise with more affordable Model 3 with midrange battery pack

Tesla is keeping its promise of making the Model 3 gradually more affordable. The company released a new variant of the car with a mid-range, 260-mile battery option that's priced under the $50,000 mark.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best salesforce alternatives and competitors crm
Deals

Here are the 5 best Salesforce alternatives and competitors

Salesforce has taken the customer relationship management, or CRM, world by storm. But these five alternatives, including Freshsales, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Zoho CRM, are solid options if you're looking beyond Salesforce.
Posted By Don Reisinger
how to watch nba games online
Movies & TV

Never miss a moment of the NBA season with our streaming guide

The NBA season is in full swing, and if you want to watch games online, you've got plenty of options. Here's our guide to the best ways to watch NBA games online, as well as some additional resources.
Posted By Will Nicol
lyft all access plan ride subscription couple awaiting
Cars

Lyft has a new fixed-price subscription plan for frequent passengers

Lyft wants you to save money by using rideshare services instead of owning a car. The new Lyft All-Access Plan monthly rideshare trip subscription includes 30 rides a month with a small discount for additional trips.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 mazda3 announced with fuel efficient skyactiv x engine teaser
Cars

Could the next Mazda3 boast a fuel-saving breakthrough in engine tech?

Mazda released a teaser video that likely previews the next Mazda3. Expected to make its global debut at the L.A. auto show, the next 3 will wear a more curvaceous design and offer one of the most advanced engines in the automotive…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Audi A8 First Drive
Product Review

Audi's new A8 is so sophisticated and serene, it practically deletes potholes

The 2019 Audi A8’s outline looks promising: Level 3 autonomous driving capability, haptic-feedback infotainment screens, rear-wheel steering, Matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights, plus a predictive suspension.
Posted By Miles Branman
Workhorse NGEN-1000
Cars

Workhorse takes on diesel with lighter, cheaper NGEN-1000 electric delivery van

Ohio-based Workhorse Group claims its new NGEN-1000 electric delivery van costs the same as a conventional diesel van and can haul a similar amount of cargo. A lower curb weight makes this possible.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
peasy highway toll pay as you go tolls
Cars

Forget transponders with Peasy’s nationwide pay-as-you-go toll service

Verra Mobility launched Peasy, a consumer highway and bridge toll payment service. Designed to be less hassle than managing traditional transponder or toll tag accounts, Peasy pays tolls as they are levied across most of the U.S.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition
Cars

Just 10 people will get to put this limited-edition Audi R8 in their garages

The 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Competition makes use of Audi's motor sports experience to turn up the performance dial. Decreased weight and increased aerodynamic downforce make this R8 a track monster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

Porsche’s all-electric Taycan sedan will cost less than a Panamera

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Subaru WRX STI Typa RA NBR Special
Cars

Bored with stock? The best tuner cars are begging to be modified

Modification has been around almost as long as the automobile itself. Here are 25 of the best tuner cars you can find, ranging from American muscle standouts to Japanese drift cars.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
Ford Shelby GT500 teaser
Cars

The snake escapes: Ford’s 700-hp Mustang GT500 slithers online ahead of schedule

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will return in 2019 with over 700 horsepower, Ford confirmed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The GT500 will be the most powerful Ford production car ever.
Posted By Ronan Glon
volvo americas ceo anders gustafsson interview s60 america
Cars

Volvo plans to face the future without sacrificing its identity

Volvo is embarking on an ambitious push to fill its lineup with electric and hybrid cars, as well as an infotainment partnership with Google. Volvo Americas CEO Anders Gustafsson explains how the Swedish automaker plans to pull that off.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein