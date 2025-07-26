 Skip to main content
This week in EV tech: California dreaming

General Motors Advanced Design California Corvette concept.
General Motors

While Chevrolet Corvette hybrids are now a thing, it could still be a while before an all-electric Corvette enters production. But General Motors is tasking its designers to imagine what a future Corvette EV could look like.

Unveiled this week, the California Corvette concept is the second of three ‘Vette design studies debuting this year, each from a GM studio in a different region. The first, revealed in March, came from the automaker’s U.K. studio while this one, as the name implies, is the product of GM’s Advanced Design studios in Pasadena, California.

Borrowing the internal codename of another concept car that eventually morphed into 1992’s Corvette Stingray III concept, the California Corvette of 2025 leverages the packaging flexibility of electric powertrains to improve performance. Its carbon-fiber tub chassis incorporates a T-shaped battery pack with prismatic cells (the same form factor used in current GM EVs), which leaves room for large underbody tunnels that channel air more efficiently around the vehicle.

Tunnels like these have been used in race cars — mostly notably the AAR/Toyota Eagle Mk III — to generate downforce that presses the car into the track surface for better grip without generating the aerodynamic drag associated with more conventional downforce-generating like spoilers that sit on the surface of the bodywork. Minimizing drag is crucial to maximizing EV range, so a design like this could offer the best of both worlds for a future electric sports car.

The California Corvette is just a design exercise, but GM did say in 2022 that an all-electric Corvette, based on the current-generation C8 model, was in development. When we’ll finally see it — and whether it will look anything like the California Corvette or the other two concepts GM is trotting out — remains to be seen.

Faraday Future’s new face

The Faraday FX Super One on a driveway, with a family surrounding the car
Faraday Future

Few EV startups have been embroiled in as much drama as Faraday Future, which spent nearly a decade trying to get its FF91 electric SUV into a production, a process that saw it abandon a planned Nevada factory project for a repurposed tire plant in California while suffering a constant stream of financial calamities. Having finally launched low-volume production of the FF91, Faraday Future this week unveiled a bizarre follow-up.

It’s called the Faraday FX Super One, and it’s an electric minivan pitched as a rival to the Cadillac Escalade, with high-tech AI features. In actuality, it’s a Chinese-market Great Wall Motors Wey Gaoshan with a screen attached to the front. Faraday Future calls that “Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) System,” and claims it will allow the vehicle to “communicate” with the world as a representative of its driver. How that will work, and what benefit it might have, is unclear.

On the more practical side, Faraday Future said the FX Super One will be available in six-, seven-, or more luxurious four-seat configurations. The latter will feature suspended zero-gravity seats with heating, ventilation, and 10-way massage. Faraday isn’t the only automaker thinking along these lines; earlier this year Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision V concept, previewing a luxurious van expected to debut within the next year or so.

Solid-state batteries still in the news

Mercedes-Benz EQS solid-state battery test vehicle on the highway.
Mercedes-Benz

Two announcements this week indicated incremental progress in bringing solid-state batteries to production EVs. Solid-state batteries get their name from their solid electrolyte, which a host of startups and automakers have said will result greater range without increasing battery-pack size. But commercialization has proceeded slowly.

Volkswagen has been collaborating with solid-state battery developer QuantumScape since 2012, and last year its PowerCo battery division inked a deal with QuantumScape for enough batteries to power up to one million EVs annually. This week the two corporate entities announced an expansion of that agreement that will see PowerCo become actively involved in pilot production of solid-state batteries earlier. QuantumScape says this will help it scale manufacturing more quickly.

Meanwhile, fellow German automaker Mercedes-Benz expects to bring an EV powered by solid-state batteries to production “before the end of the decade,” Markus Schafer, the automaker’s head of development, said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Mercedes has also partnered with a startup — Factorial — but has also begun public testing of an EQS sedan with prototype solid-state batteries.

Editors’ Recommendations

The week in EV tech: Robotaxis are here. Are we ready?
robotaxi news readiness zoox las vegas 1

Welcome to Digital Trends’ weekly recap of the revolutionary technology powering, connecting, and now driving next-gen electric vehicles.

A ride in a robotaxi—just you and a machine at the wheel. Tempting? Terrifying? I haven’t taken one yet, so I can easily picture myself nodding serenely on the outside, while my inner backseat driver screams in silence at every unexpected turn.

Read more
Cheaper EVs ahead? GM and LG say new battery cells are the key
2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV front quarter view.

General Motors and LG Energy Solution have announced a new phase in their ongoing partnership: developing a new battery cell chemistry that could significantly lower the cost of electric vehicles. The joint effort centers on lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) battery cells, a variation of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) that’s gaining popularity for being more affordable and less reliant on expensive materials like nickel and cobalt.

This is a big deal because battery costs are still the single largest expense in producing EVs. According to GM and industry experts, LMFP cells could help bring the cost of electric vehicles close to — or even on par with — gas-powered cars. The goal? Making EVs accessible to a broader range of drivers without sacrificing range or performance.

Read more
Cadillac offers first glimpse of upcoming Optiq-V performance EV
cadillac optiq v teaser ev

Cadillac has released the first official teaser images of the 2026 Optiq-V, offering a preview of the brand’s second all-electric model to join the performance-focused V-Series lineup. The images, which highlight subtle styling upgrades, mark the first confirmation of the new variant ahead of its full reveal later this year.
The Optiq-V builds on the foundation of the standard Optiq, Cadillac’s compact electric SUV introduced for the 2025 model year. According to the automaker, this V-Series version will feature a more dynamic driving experience, with enhancements to steering, suspension, and overall agility. While technical details remain limited, Cadillac’s press release emphasizes that the Optiq-V was engineered for “precision” and an “exhilarating” feel behind the wheel.
Reports from CarScoops suggest the Optiq-V could produce up to 515 horsepower through a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, significantly surpassing the 300 horsepower of the base model. Teaser images reveal a diamond-pattern mesh grille, V-Series badging, and a rear spoiler — all nods to its performance orientation. Photos also hint at additional visual updates, such as redesigned bumpers, 21-inch wheels, and larger brakes.
The base Optiq, reviewed recently by Digital Trends, is positioned as Cadillac’s entry-level EV and shares its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Despite that connection, the Optiq features premium materials, a curved 33-inch display, Google built-in tech, and standard dual-motor all-wheel drive. While the review noted some drawbacks in steering feel and performance tuning, it praised the vehicle's cabin quality and overall comfort.
The Optiq-V is expected to retain the standard model’s 85-kWh battery and roughly 300-mile range, though final figures have yet to be announced. Cadillac says more details on specs and pricing will be available closer to the model’s official launch.
With the addition of the Optiq-V, Cadillac continues expanding its electric lineup while reinforcing its V-Series as a key part of its identity — now in the EV era.

Read more