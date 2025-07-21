 Skip to main content
Faraday’s latest EV has a massive screen instead of a grille, with its own AI avatar

Do you want an AI avatar that represents you, on the front of your car?

By
The Faraday FX Super One on a driveway, with a family surrounding the car
Faraday Future

What is it? The Faraday FX Super One is an upcoming, fully-electric MPV from auto maker Faraday Future, aimed at giving you a luxury car without a huge price tag. It’s set to be a direct rival to the Cadillac Escalade, and come packed with AI features – including a huge exterior digital screen which replaces the traditional grille and displays your own AI agent.

I’m sorry, what? According to Faraday, the Super One will redefine our experience with automobiles, with AI deeply integrated throughout the vehicle. The “Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) System”, the clunky moniker for the display slapped on the front of the Super One, will give your vehicle a unique ‘face’, with the ability to express emotion.

This face will apparently be able to ‘communicate’ with the world around it and represent you. What that means in practice remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an interesting feature – if not rather odd.

Why should I care? There’s seemingly no escaping the onslaught of AI in our lives, and manufacturers the world over are looking for new and innovative ways to integrate artificial intelligence into products.

Faraday’s AI offering in the FX Super One does appear to be particularly left field currently, but this might be a glimpse of what’s to come more widely in the future.

There’s the choice of four, six and seven seat configurations, plus an AI-optimized hybrid extended range option will be available at a later date if the fully-electric model isn’t for you.

The four seater “GOAT Edition” configuration is aimed at the rich and famous, with suspended zero-gravity seats feature ventilation, heating and 10-point massage. The 6 and 7-seater editions are more traditionally styled for business and family life.

Two reclined interior seats in the Faraday FX Super One MPV
Faraday Future

So what’s next? Well, if the FX Super One has peaked your interest to can head over to the Faraday site and place a $100 (fully refundable) deposit to book your place in line. We don’t know how much it will cost or when it’ll be available, nor do we have any meaningful specs yet, all we know is the firm has said it’ll offer “tech luxury without the $300k price tag”.

Faraday has openly said it’s looking to challenge the Escalade, and the all-electric Escalade IQ starts at $130,000 – we’d expect the FX Super One to be in that sort of ballpark too. That’s not exactly cheap then, but the firm has a budget EV in the works as well.

However, don’t get your hopes up too much. There’s no guarantee the final vehicle will actually make it to market, as Faraday has a laundry list of factors “that may affect actual results or outcomes.”

Faraday says it still needs to “to secure regulatory approvals for the proposed Super One front grille”, says it hasn’t yet secured the “necessary agreements to license or produce FX vehicles in the U.S., the Middle East, or elsewhere”.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Faraday FX Super One can challenge the best luxury EVs and best electric SUVs then.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
