Digital Trends
Cars

Transdev ordered to stop using self-driving shuttles as school buses

AJ Dellinger
By
transdev autonomous school buses shut down by nhtsa

Self-driving technology has come a long way in a short period of time, but it still has a long way to go. While companies have had troubles getting clearance to put autonomous cars on the roads, French firm Transdev has been operating a self-driving school bus that has been taking kids to school in Florida. That operation is no more following a government intervention.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a letter to Transdev’s branch in North America asking the company to cease operation of its school bus program, according to Jalopnik. Transdev had been using it EZ10 Generation II autonomous shuttle to transport up to 12 kids to and from the Babcock Neighborhood School in Florida.

“Innovation must not come at the risk of public safety,” Heidi King, NHTSA deputy administrator, said in a statement. “Using a non-compliant test vehicle to transport children is irresponsible, inappropriate, and in direct violation of the terms of Transdev’s approved test project.”

The whole incident appears to be the result of miscommunication. The NHTSA did give Transdev permission to “temporarily” use its autonomous shuttle for limited purposes, including testing and demonstrations. The agency claims to have never given the company the green light to actually use the driverless vehicle as a school bus. Doing so would require Transdev to pass a number of other safety requirements that it had yet to complete. Seeing as there have been autonomous bus accidents in the past, it’s a reasonable concern.

“Transdev failed to disclose or receive approval for this use. School buses are subject to rigorous Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that take into account their unique purpose of transporting children, a vulnerable population,” the agency explained in a release.

It is somewhat odd that the NHTSA decided to crack down on Transdev now. The company pretty clearly and publicly noted its intentions to run operate the self-driving bus in August and has apparently been doing so without interruption until now. NHTSA threatened “civil penalty action” if Transdev didn’t immediately halt operations of its bus services. While the company has yet to comment on the situation, it apparently signaled to NHTSA that it will stop running the bus for the time being.

Don't Miss

World's first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark
volvo americas ceo anders gustafsson interview s60 america
Cars

Volvo plans to face the future without sacrificing its identity

Volvo is embarking on an ambitious push to fill its lineup with electric and hybrid cars, as well as an infotainment partnership with Google. Volvo Americas CEO Anders Gustafsson explains how the Swedish automaker plans to pull that off.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford Shelby GT500 teaser
Cars

The snake escapes: Ford’s 700-hp Mustang GT500 slithers online ahead of schedule

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will return in 2019 with over 700 horsepower, Ford confirmed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The GT500 will be the most powerful Ford production car ever.
Posted By Ronan Glon
volkswagen iq light led headlights
Cars

Volkswagen’s next-generation lights will keep you safer, look good doing it

Volkswagen's new smart LED headlights, called IQ.Light, don't just light up the road in front of you to keep you, other drivers, and pedestrians safe. They also look dang good while doing it.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo live
Cars

Adventurous and electric, Porsche’s second electric car will fill a new niche

Porsche surprised us at the Geneva Auto Show with an electric station wagon named Mission E Cross Turismo. Though it's a concept car, it could become a production model after the Mission E sedan arrives in showrooms.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Mustang mystery teaser
Cars

Mustang-like and electrified. What did Ford just show a preview of?

Ford briefly flashed an enigmatic new model in a minute-long commercial starring Bryan Cranston. Its front end borrows styling cues from the 2019 Mustang, but it doesn't have a grille and its emblem is back-lit.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
tesla drops full self driving option autopilot
Cars

Tesla drops Full Self-Driving option from online configurator to spare ‘confusion’

Tesla no longer offers a Full Self-Driving (FSD) option for Models S, X, and 3 in the company's online configuration tool. CEO Elon Musk said the FSD option caused confusion. Its software validation and regulatory approval could take years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
addison lee oxbotica autonomous vehicles london fleet tech 801x450
Cars

U.K. on-demand car service plans autonomous vehicles in London by 2021

U.K.-based Addison Lee and Oxbotica allied to serve the connected and autonomous vehicle services market. Addison Lee is an established executive car service and Oxbotica develops self-driving car systems and fleet management software.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best dash cams
Cars

Protect yourself (and maybe capture something crazy) with our favorite dash cams

Dashboard cameras can assist drivers in car accident claims, settle speeding ticket disputes, and even catch glimpses of incoming meteors, among other things. Here, we've compiled a list of the most noteworthy offerings available.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
Drive.ai Texas image
Cars

Drive.ai's free on-demand self-driving car service is now available in Frisco

After deploying its self-driving shuttles in Frisco, California-based start-up Drive.ai is launching a second pilot program in Arlington. Riding in a shuttle -- which operates in a geo-fenced area -- is free.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Ronan Glon
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Cars

Ford’s self-driving cars hit the streets of the nation’s capital

Ford is deploying self-driving cars in Washington, D.C. to demonstrate their capabilities to lawmakers and ordinary citizens alike. The automaker plans to launch a production autonomous car in 2021.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
worlds first drone equipped motorcycle has a space for the spark ural air
Emerging Tech

World’s first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark

If your sidecar is missing a drone or your drone a sidecar, then check out how the two machines have been brought together in this unique design from Ural Motorcycles. Only 40 have been made, though that may turn out to be enough.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
electric vehicle wireless charging 120kw ev
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Researchers at the Department of Energy want you to be able to wirelessly charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes. And they've recently passed a major milestone on the journey to that goal.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
abarth shows one of a kind fiat 500 with scorpion skin paint glow v3 1l srgb 1800x1013px
Cars

This glow-in-the-dark, scorpion-skinned Fiat 500 Abarth helps fight cancer

Fiat's Abarth division has teamed up with a Dutch artist to create a one-of-a-kind 500 painted with pieces of scorpion skin. Rest assured that no scorpions were harmed to create this hot hatch; a scorpion molts 16 times in its life.
Posted By Ronan Glon