Digital Trends
Cars

At 503 mph, Turbinator II is the world’s fastest wheel-driven vehicle

Stephen Edelstein
By

You’d expect a car called Turbinator II to be fast. Sure enough, the bullet-shaped race car hit 482.646 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats in September 2018, setting a new world record for the fastest wheel-driven vehicle. But that wasn’t good enough for the car’s creators, Team Vesco. The team recently went back to Bonneville and achieved 503.332 mph.

Turbinator II went faster, but it didn’t set a new official record. That’s because land-speed records at Bonneville require two runs; the average speed of the two runs is what counts. Team Vesco wasn’t able to make a second run this time because of wet weather conditions on the flats, Autoweek reports.

Many land-speed record cars, such as the Bloodhound SSC, use thrust from jet or rocket engines to propel themselves to insane speeds. But Turbinator II sends power to its wheels, just like a conventional car. It actually has four-wheel drive, which is probably a good idea given the amount of power on tap.

Turbinator II uses a Lycoming turbine engine from a Chinook helicopter, producing 5,000 horsepower. The car has been steadily developed and improved by Team Vesco over the years. The original Turbinator produced “only” 3,750 hp, which was enough to get it to 458.440 mph in 2001 in the hands of Don Vesco, who has since passed away. Breaking the 500-mph barrier was always a goal for Vesco, which had “Goal 500 MPH” license-plate frames made up 20 years ago.

In its current form, Turbinator II measures 36 feet long, with a 21-foot wheelbase that helps give it more stability at high speeds. To achieve 503 mph, Team Vesco made some modifications to the car, including lighter spun-aluminum wheels.

Team Vesco believes Turbinator II could go even faster, given the right conditions. Before the salt flats flooded, preventing Turbinator II from setting an official record, co-driver and crew chief Eric Ritter told Autoweek that the surface was ideal. A rock-hard surface is best, and that’s exactly what racers got this year. When Digital Trends visited Bonneville in September 2018, regulars said conditions were the best they’d seen in years. Ritter said 600 mph is “plausible” in the future, but floods like the one that scuttled Team Vesco’s official record this year are becoming a more common occurrence.

Don't Miss

The fastest cars in the world
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best used car sites
Cars

Carbuying can be exhausting: Here are the best used car websites to make it easier

Shopping for a used car isn't easy, especially when the salesman is looking to make a quick sale. Thankfully, there are plenty of sites aimed at the prospective buyer, whether you're looking for a sedan or a newfangled hybrid.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
nhtsa self dimming matrix headlights proposal eviyos pixel light osram opto semiconductors
Cars

Are European-style self-dimming and glare-free headlights coming to the U.S.?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposes to allow adaptive LED headlights on vehicles sold in the U.S. Adaptive LEDs automatically lower headlight intensity when they detect pedestrians or oncoming vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Porsche Taycan assembly line rendering
Cars

Porsche upgrades German factory to build Taycan electric cars

A Porsche factory that currently builds the automaker's popular sports cars will soon begin churning out Taycan electric cars. In preparation, Porsche is upgrading the factory to be high tech and low emissions.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Vanderhall Carmel
Cars

Vanderhall Carmel adds creature comforts to the basic three-wheeler formula

The Vanderhall Carmel is the fifth three-wheeler from Utah-based Vanderhall Motor Works. It takes the basic design of the Vanderhall Venice and adds a handful of creature comforts, as well as a more powerful engine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Porsche Panamera GTS
Cars

Race car or daily driver? Choose either with the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Porsche has expanded the Panamera lineup with a midrange, GTS-badged model. Part race car and part daily driver, it's the variant we've been waiting for since the current-generation Panamera arrived in 2017.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mantis shrimp camera odontodactylus scyllarus
Emerging Tech

Shrimp eyes inspire new camera focused on helping self-driving cars see better

By mimicking the vision of mantis shrimp, researchers were able to make significant improvements on today’s commercial cameras. They hope their technology can help mitigate accidents by letting self-driving vehicles see more clearly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Bloodhound SSC
Cars

‘Bloodhound’ rocket car needs a speedy cash injection to survive

The rocket-powered Bloodhound car has driven into difficulties, with the company behind the project needing a multi-million-dollar cash injection to save its dream of attempting a 1,000 mph land speed record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 03
Cars

Double your charging speed with Nomad’s Tesla Model 3 wireless charger

Nomad's wireless charger for the Tesla Model 3 fits the EV's charging dock exactly. If you plug both of the Nomad's into the Model 3's two front USB ports you can charge two smartphones quickly or one phone twice as fast.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Hennessey HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Cars

Watch this 1,000-horsepower Jeep Trackhawk scorch supercars in the quarter mile

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is pretty quick out of the box, but Texas tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering never settles for stock. Its HPE1200 Trackhawk boasts over 1,000 horsepower.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 BMW X7
Cars

Room to roam: The supersized X7 is unlike any BMW you’ve ever seen

The first-ever BMW X7 is the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image. Its supersized body has enough room for seven adult passengers and enough tech to impress even the most cutting-edge buyers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jeep Wrangler
Cars

'4WD' or 'AWD'? Which setup is right for you?

Although four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are related, they are actually quite different in how they operate. Here, we talk about the fundamental differences between the two systems, and what it means for you as a driver.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
volkswagen charging stations 2019 43900793 electric vehicle station
Cars

Google Maps now shows EV owners the way to the nearest charging station

Google Maps now lets electric-car owners find the nearest charging station with ease. It's also added data on the number and types of ports available, charging speeds, and notes on the business where the station is located.
Posted By Trevor Mogg