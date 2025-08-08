 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

Look what the U.S. Air Force has in store for the Cybertruck!

The U.S. Air Force is putting the Cybertruck in the crosshairs. Literally.

By
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.
Tesla

We already know that Tesla’s Cybertruck fares pretty well in a hail of bullets, but how would it do if a missile landed on it?

Our guess is, not very well. But the U.S. Air Force wants to find out for sure.

Recommended Videos

Why? Because it believes that the Cybertruck’s relatively affordable price and its tough exterior could make it popular among rag-tag armies looking for mainstream vehicles that are made of sterner stuff.

Related: 
Tesla to fix window software on 1M of its U.S. cars

Online magazine The War Zone has happened upon information revealing that the Air Force recently requested a batch of 33 vehicles that it wants to use for target practice. The shopping list includes sedans, pick-ups, and SUVs, though only Tesla’s electric pickup was mentioned by name. And it asked for three of them.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, the purchased Cybertrucks will be driven to a spot on the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) in New Mexico before being blasted sky high by an array of weapons. The damage will to the pick up will then be carefully assessed.

“The Cybertruck’s aggressively angular and futuristic design, paired with its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, sets it apart from competitors typically using painted steel or aluminum bodies,” the Air Force said in a document seen by The War Zone.

The document continues: “Its 48V electrical architecture provides superior power and efficiency, a feature that rivals are only beginning to develop. Extensive internet searches and industry outreach by [redacted] found no vehicles with features comparable to those of the Cybertruck.”

At its launch event in November 2023, Tesla boss Elon Musk said the Cybertruck was “apocalypse-proof.” While the comment was delivered with tongue firmly in cheek, Musk was highlighting that the pickup was designed to be more robust than others in its class.

In a video shown at the Cybertruck’s launch, Tesla demonstrated the vehicle’s ability to handle a hail of bullets. The stunt began with a Tommy gun before moving onto a Glock, an MP5SD submachine gun, and a shotgun. And the vehicle did very well. Not sure it’ll stand up to something like an AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missile, though.

Data suggests that Tesla sold around 50,000 Cybertrucks between November 2023 and February 2025, well short of the automaker’s expectations. The pressure on sales have been attributed to various factors, including steeper-than-expected pricing, apprehension over multiple recalls, and damage to Tesla’s brand perception amid Musk’s political controversies. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Best dash cam deals: Protect your ride from just $37
Rexing V1 dash cam

A dash cam can be an essential tool for enhancing your safety and accountability on the road. While it won't prevent accidents, having a reliable video record can be invaluable in resolving disputes with insurance companies or law enforcement. Modern dash cams offer a range of features, including front and rear recording, high-definition video, night vision, and even GPS tracking — features that were once exclusive to premium models (check our best dash cam picks for the top winners).

Today, you can find capable dash cams at a variety of price points. Whether you need a basic front-facing camera for peace of mind or a full-featured setup with parking mode and motion detection, we've rounded up the best deals available right now to suit every budget. And if protecting your vehicle at home is also a concern, check out our top security camera deals for additional driveway surveillance.
Redtiger Dash Cam 4K —  $99 $199 50% off

Read more
This week in EV tech: The shape of efficiency
2026 Nissan Leaf front quarter view, studio background.

The Nissan Leaf helped kick off the modern EV age, but Nissan squandered that lead. It’s now looking to make up for lost time with the first redesign of the Leaf in nearly a decade. As Giovanny Arroba, VP of Nissan Design Europe and head of the EV’s design team, explained in an interview with Digital Trends, the 2026 Nissan Leaf goes back to this model’s roots with an emphasis on compactness and affordability.

“It’s obviously a car that we want to be attainable to a mass volume,” Arroba said. That meant not only building the new Leaf down to a certain price point, but maintaining enough range to make it usable. As with all EVs, aerodynamics was key. The 2026 Leaf’s 0.26 drag coefficient is a significant improvement over the 0.29 of the outgoing Leaf achieve what Nissan claims will be up to 303 miles of range with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack. That’s a 42% range increase with just a 25% increase in battery capacity.

Read more
This week in EV tech: Hyundai’s 641-hp pebble
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N profile view.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N tried to win over driving enthusiasts with simulated gear shifts, a combustion-car soundtrack, and of course lots of power — and it succeeded. So it was only a matter of time before Hyundai applied the same tricks to the Ioniq 6 sedan with which the Ioniq 5 shares a platform.

Few cars look as futuristic as the pebble-shaped Hyundai Ioniq 6, and it wears its N garb well. A larger rear spoiler and a front splitter help generate downforce to stick the car to the pavement without interfering with Ioniq 6’s low-drag shape, Hyundai claims. Subtly widened fenders make room for wider performance tires.

Read more