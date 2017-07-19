Vanderhall Venice 3-wheeler puts you close to the road moving fast

Why it matters to you If you're inclined to make a 3-wheel compromise between a sports car and a motorcycle, this could be your ride.

If you’re looking for a ride that’s at once unique, open, fast, and not too pricey, the Vanderhall Venice 3-wheeler could put both a big smile on your face and fire in your eyes. As with the popular Polaris Slingshot, Vanderhall puts two wheels in front and a single drive wheel in the rear.

Provo, Utah-based Vanderhall offers two 3-wheeler models, both side-by-side two-seaters. The Venice lists for $29,950. A limited-by-dealer-allocation Laguna Sport Premium edition starts at $58,850 and comes equipped with a list of luxury and comfort upgrades and a host of additional options if you don’t mind spending twice as much money and waiting four to six months.

The Laguna model comes with bigger wheels, a paddle shifter, and adjustable suspension, plus amenities like fenders, nicer carpeting, air conditioning, and cruise control. At near $60,000 and climbing, however, the Laguna may add bespoke customization but not much more than the already full serving of excitement on tap with the Venice.

The Venice, like the Laguna, is built on a mono-aluminum chassis. You get a formed composite body with the Venice, carbon fiber on the Laguna. Power for both models comes from a 1.4-liter inline 4-cylinder turbocharged GM Lov engine mated with a six-speed automatic transmission. According to the Robb Report, the Venice’s 1,375-pound dry weight and the 180-horsepower motor can scoot the open vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds.

The two-seater’s standard equipment list includes three 18-inch aluminum wheels, a wooden steering wheel, roll bars, a heater, and a 600-watt sound system. Color choices are Metallic Black, Pearl White, Metallic Gray, and Dark Red. You can reserve a Venice for $250 and a Vanderhall representative will contact you to discuss possible options. Once built, your Vanderhall Venice will be delivered via the closest dealer.

Does your automotive passion pull in more directions than your budget can handle? With its $29,950 price, the Vanderhall Venice 3-wheeler is priced like a well-equipped Mazda Miata or a top-of-the-line BMW K 1600 GTL Exclusive touring motorcycle. If you’re attracted to both the Miata and the Beemer or two similar choices but you can’t decide, maybe the Venice could be a 3-wheeled compromise.

Polaris’ Slingshot and the Vanderhall Venice share a similar configuration. Other than dealer location and service convenience — Polaris has far more dealers than Vanderhall — the choice between the two may come down to personal preference. The Slingshot looks like something Batman would drive, while the Venice is definitely more James Bond.