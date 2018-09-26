Digital Trends
Cars

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany’s Nürburgring

Stephen Edelstein
By

Pro drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. recently went to Germany’s famous Nürburgring racetrack and got nice and sideways in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck. Now he’s back with his regular ride: A 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift car.

Known as the “Green Hell,” the Nürburgring features scores of corners spread out over 12.9 miles. It’s arguably the most challenging track in racing, and lap times have become a benchmark for automakers developing performance cars. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ currently holds the record for production cars with a 6:44.97 lap. Gittin’s lap time was not released, but given that his last was more about tire smoke and sideways action than outright speed, it probably wasn’t a record breaker.

Given the length of the track and the amount of smoke pouring off the rear tires, it’s amazing they lasted an entire lap. Gittin even manages to get some air at one point. It’s just too bad that the entire lap wasn’t shown, although there is still plenty of action in the roughly three-minute video.

While based on a 2018 Ford Mustang GT, the drift car is a specially modified one-off. However, Gittin’s RTR company does sell Mustang tuning packages, with more aggressive styling and performance upgrades, yielding close to 700 hp in top Spec 3 guise. RTR is planning tuning packages for the F-150 as well.

Ford is planning its own wild new Mustang. The upcoming Shelby GT500 will have at least 700 hp, the automaker has said, as well as the aerodynamic and chassis upgrades to handle all of that power. The GT500 will be the most powerful street-legal Ford production car ever, topping even the 647-hp GT supercar, as well as the previous, 662-hp GT500 from model years 2013 and 2014. This vicious snake will be let out of its cage in 2019.

When the GT500 is finally revealed, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it end up at the Nürburgring. The Shelby probably won’t be able to outrun the fastest supercars but Ford might try to set a fast lap time to gain bragging rights over the rival Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Or maybe Gittin will return yet again to try to drift the thing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cars that talk to each other are coming soon, and could save thousands of lives
2018 volkswagen coming home event
Cars

Check out the tuned, resto-modded, and high-tech GTIs at Volkswagen’s home show

About 4,000 cars attended the GTI Coming Home event in Wolfsburg, Germany, and we couldn't find two identical cars. Our favorite car at the event blended 1980s style with 21st century tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 mercedes benz a class sedan review first drive xxl 2
Product Review

There’s a new baby Benz on the block: A-Class proves sedans aren’t dead yet

While it seems like the traditional sedan is dead, Mercedes-Benz believes otherwise. And the 2019 A-Class sedan arrives to try and capture younger buyers and sway them from competitors. We explore Seattle in one to see if it’s any good.
Posted By Chris Chin
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Cars

Will Toyota finally cave to buyer demand and offer Android Auto?

For years, Toyota refused to offer Android Auto for privacy and security reasons. That could change soon; a recent report claims Toyota will begin offering Android Auto compatibility in at least some of its models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
FenSens Smart Wireless Parking Sensor Review
Product Review

FenSens Smart Parking Sensor improves your ride with no strings, or wires, attached

Instead of relying on an old-fashioned mirror, it may be time to step up to a parking sensor. We test the latest FenSens Smart Wireless Parking Sensor to see if this device, with your smartphone, can replicate the latest OEM system.
Posted By Nolan Browning
2019 Audi Q3 first drive
Product Review

No longer the underdog, the Audi Q3 is all grown up and ready to dominate

The Audi Q3 is back for a second generation and it’s better than ever before. It looks sharper, it packs more power, and it offers a longer list of tech features. We put it to the test to find out how it fares against the competition.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ikea autonomous concepts
Cars

Ikea jumps on the autonomous car bandwagon — because why wouldn’t it?

Space10, Ikea's research and development arm, has introduced seven autonomous car concepts. Some fall in line with what we've seen from established automakers, while others bring new ideas to the conversation about autonomous cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ford panasonic v2x car communication c feat
Cars

Cars that talk to each other are coming soon, and could save thousands of lives

Today’s cars can connect to the internet, but still can’t communicate with the environment around them. V2X technology is about to change, paving the way for safer streets, less traffic, and cities where transportation operates more…
Posted By Nick Mokey
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

2019 Honda Civic sedan and coupe add more standard driver-assist tech

The 2019 Honda Civic compact sedan and coupe get a handful of updates to stay fresh, including exterior styling tweaks, standard Honda Sensing driver aids, and a new Sport trim level.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
Product Review

No more excuses. This AMG just schooled the world on what four-doors can do

The GT 4-Door Coupe is the third from-scratch model by AMG, promising sports car performance with family-friendly refinement. A few laps of Circuit of the Americas and a tour of Austin’s scenic streets should give us an answer.
Posted By Miles Branman
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Cars

Volvo’s lifted V60 Cross Country wagon laces up its hiking boots

The Volvo V60 Cross Country is a V60 station wagon with jacked up suspension and more rugged looks. It's the latest Volvo to take advantage of the Swedish automaker's Scalable Product Architecture platform and advanced safety tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Hennessey Goliath 6x6
Cars

Live your childhood monster truck fantasies in this six-wheeled Silverado

Hennessey has built a six-wheeled version of the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Called Goliath 6x6, it boasts eight additional inches of ground clearance and a 705-horsepower V8 engine. Production is limited to 24 trucks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Cars

2019 Chevrolet Blazer strays far from its rugged roots

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer revives a classic SUV name in a very different form. The new Blazer eschews off-road capability for car-like road manners and styling. Will SUV shoppers approve of the Blazer's transformation?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

A new blood test can tell how tired you are, like a breathalyzer for exhaustion

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
att launches harman spark watchit
Cars

AT&T uses Harman Spark to transform older rides into connected cars

AT&T and Harman are launching Spark, a car plug-in compatible with most 1996 and newer vehicles that pairs with a smartphone app for features such as a Wi-Fi hot spot, roadside assistance, vehicle tracking, geofencing, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown