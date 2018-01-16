Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will return in 2019, packing over 700 horsepower

Ford has largely stood on the sidelines of the recent muscle-car horsepower war between Chevrolet and Dodge, but not anymore. One of the most legendary muscle cars, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, will return in 2019 with over 700 horsepower, Ford confirmed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

The GT500 first appeared in 1967, back when Carroll Shelby was still actively involved in developing the souped-up Fords that bore his name. It became an icon in an era full of great muscle cars. Ford revived the name in 2007 for its top performance Mustang. The last GT500, built during model years 2013 and 2014, had a 5.8-liter supercharged V8 that produced 662 hp and 631 pound-feet of torque, as well as a claimed top speed of 200 mph.

The new GT500 will also feature a supercharged V8, but Ford was mum on other details. It will be the most powerful street-legal Ford production car ever, topping the last GT500 and even the 647-hp GT supercar. Ford will need that kind of power to take on its Detroit rivals.

With over 700 hp, the GT500 will beat the 650-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and could match the 707-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. But the 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will probably remain the most powerful American muscle car. Yet just as important as the amount of power is how Ford decides to use it.

The Dodge Demon was built solely for drag racing, but the GT500 will probably be more well rounded. In its announcements, Ford said the new muscle car will “attack tracks” and “drag strips,” indicating a focus on both straight-line speed and handling. The GT500 may be closer in concept to the Camaro ZL1: A very powerful car built with road courses in mind. The Shelby GT350 shows that the current-generation Mustang can make a great track car. Or maybe Ford will just try to deliver the most power per dollar, as Dodge did with the Hellcat.

As is the way with modern car reveals, expect information and teasers about the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to dribble out over the next year, whipping fans into a frenzy ahead of the big 2019 reveal. Digital Trends will be here to bring you the latest every step of the way.