 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Volkswagen adds ChatGPT voice recognition to some models

Stephen Edelstein
By
A Volkswagen Golf GTI in CES 2024 camouflage wrap and a Volkswagen ID.7 in the desert near Las Vegas.
Volkswagen
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

At CES 2024, Volkswagen announced that it will integrate ChatGPT into the voice-recognition systems of some future vehicles, something the automaker claims will provide greater functionality than standard voice recognition. ChatGPT is scheduled to become available in the second quarter of 2024 and is “being considered for the U.S.,” according to a VW press release.

VW is using Cerence Chat Pro to integrate ChatGPT, which will allow drivers to access the chatbot without having to separately activate it, create a separate account from the one associated with their car’s user profile, or install a separate app. Voice recognition will still work as it does in current VW models — where it’s already used for climate control, infotainment, and navigation functions — but it will now be able to answer general knowledge questions with answers sourced from ChatGPT. This won’t give ChatGPT access to vehicle data, and questions and answers will be “deleted immediately,” according to VW.

Recommended Videos

VW plans to roll out ChatGPT on the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.7 EVs, as well as updated versions of the Golf, Passat, and Tiguan. The ID.4 is already on sale in the U.S., while the ID.7 is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this year (the other two ID models were never intended for the U.S. market). The Passat is no longer sold here, but the updated version of the Tiguan is expected to arrive later this year. VW only sells the GTI and Golf R performance versions of the Golf here, so they likely be getting ChatGPT as well in the U.S.

Related

While it claims to be the first “volume manufacturer” to offer ChatGPT as a standard feature, VW isn’t the first automaker to add the chatbot to its infotainment systems. Mercedes-Benz announced in June that it would bring ChatGPT voice control to its cars. But Mercedes is a luxury brand, so VW argues that it’s moving things forward by bringing this tech to less affluent car buyers.

“Volkswagen has always democratized technology and made it accessible to the many,” Kai Grünitz, VW board member for technical development, said in a statement. “This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…
Latest Tesla recall shows a need for better nomenclature
Tesla Autopilot

Tesla has been forced to “recall” some 2 million cars — pretty much all of them in the U.S. and Canada — because of problems with the “Autosteer” feature, which more often than not is incorrectly referred to as “Autopilot.” But before you get a picture of endless lines of four-wheeled Elon babies waiting outside Tesla repair centers, it’s worth considering the following:

There are recalls, and then there are recalls. Here, according to the National High Transportation Safety Administration, is what Tesla is dealing with:

Read more
Beleaguered robotaxi startup Cruise lays off quarter of workforce
A Cruise autonomous car.

Beleaguered autonomous car startup Cruise has laid off 900 workers, equal to about a quarter of its workforce. The news comes a day after nine executives were also dismissed.

The General Motors-backed firm has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, triggered by an accident on the streets of San Francisco in October when one of its self-driving cars came to a halt on top of a woman, pinning her to the ground just moments after she’d been hit by a human-driven car.

Read more
Lucid Gravity vs. Tesla Model X: Luxury electric SUVs duke it out
Front three quarter view of a Lucid Gravity electric SUV.

 

Finally, new electric SUV options are on the way. Some of them, like the Kia EV9, are relatively inexpensive. Some, however, are luxury options -- like the Lucid Gravity. It joins the Lucid Air in Lucid's growing lineup as a top-tier, premium electric SUV that could be the car to beat. But it has some tough competition -- like the more established Tesla Model X.

Read more