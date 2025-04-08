 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting

By
Two people exit a Waymo taxi.
Waymo Waymo

In an iconic scene from the 2002 sci-fi film Minority Report, on-the-run Agent John Anderton, played by Tom Cruise, struggles to walk through a mall as he’s targeted by a multitude of personalized ads from the likes of Lexus, Guinness and American Express, everytime hidden detectors identify his eyes.

It was clearly meant as a warning about a not-so-desirable dystopian future.

Recommended Videos

Yet, 23 years later that future is at least partlially here in the online world and threatens to spread to other areas of daily life which are increasingly ‘connected’, such as the inside of cars. And the new testing grounds, according to online security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, might very well be automated-driving vehicles, such as Waymo’s robotaxis.

On X, Wong unveiled an unreleased version of Waymo’s privacy policy that suggests the California-based company is preparing to use data from its robotaxis, including interior cameras, to train generative AI models and to offer targetted ads.

“Waymo may share data to improve and analyze its functionality and to tailor products, services, ads, and offers to your interests,” the Waymo’s unreleased privacy statement reads. “You can opt out of sharing your information with third parties, unless it’s necessary to the functioning of the service.”

Asked for comments about the unreleased app update, Waymo told The Verge that it contained “placeholder text that doesn’t accurately reflect the feature’s purpose”.

Waymo’s AI-models “are not designed to use this data to identify individual people, and there are no plans to use this data for targeted ads,” spokesperson Julia Ilina said.

Waymo’s robotaxis, which are operating on the streets of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, do contain onboard cameras that monitor riders. But Ilina says these are mainly used to train AI models for safety, finding lost items, check that in-car rules are followed, and to improve the service.

The new feature is still under development and offers riders an opportunity to opt out of data collection, Ilina says.

But as we all get used to ads targeting based on everything that’s somehow connected to the web, it seems a once-distant vision of the future may be just around the corner.

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Aston Martin just revealed its most powerful production car ever
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

The new Aston Martin Vanquish Volante has been revealed as the most powerful production car to date.

While the looks of this tarmac eating beauty may justify its price alone, the 824bhp under the hood certainly helps too.

Read more
Porsche’s new 2026 cars are getting an app store and a major audio upgrade
Porsche interior

Porsches will see a significant upgrade to their infotainment systems coming soon, as the automaker will update both the hardware and software of its systems for its 2026 models. The updated system will be available for the 911, Taycan, Panamera, and Cayenne models, with a new version of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) software.

With more powerful hardware, Porsche says that the new system will be more responsive, but the big change is in the apps that the touchscreen on the central console will be able to run. According to Porsche, as reported by The Verge, the PCM will provide “direct access to a large number of apps” and a “wide range of services.” That could include apps for popular streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, making it easier to access music or podcasts to listen to as you drive.

Read more
3D printed bike helmet can contract and deform, protecting riders’ heads
The shock-absorbing layer of a bicycle helmet has a geometric structure that absorbs crash forces better than today’s helmets.

A new bicycle helmet with a geometric design could help keep riders safer by reducing head injuries. Developed by researchers at the Universities of Gothenburg and Isfahan, the 3D printed helmet can better absorb shocks than traditional foam-lined helmets by deforming its shape as required.

Similar to the principle of crumple zones on a car, the idea is for the inner layer of the helmet to contract and absorb energy, so less force goes to a rider's head during a collision.

Read more