Win a Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe on Super Bowl Sunday with your finger and a phone

Do you remember those contests where people place their hands on a car and after some time, the last one remaining won the car? It’s a test of endurance above all else, and Mercedes-Benz is putting a modern spin on the challenge. Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday (February 4), U.S. residents 18 and over can compete in a contest to win a 2018 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe. The key feature to “Last Fan Standing” is that you can participate from anywhere.

“The country will be obsessed with one game,” the video states, clearly not in reference to the Super Bowl. And to hammer the point home, The Mercedes game begins at the same time as the big game. So you’re going to have to take your eyes off the big screen and focus on the little screen in your hand.

Registration starts on Sunday, February 4 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends at 6:25 p.m. (5 minutes before the game starts), and the game will run until there’s one contestant left. In the case of a “deadlock,” where the game runs too long and it appears that nobody will win in a reasonably amount of time, the sponsor will select a winner at random from those remaining. The game must run for a minimum of 20 minutes.

To enter, your smartphone needs a consistent internet connection, and you must register at LastFanStanding.mbusa.com. You can also register through Facebook. Once you’re signed up, you can play a demo to practice. You can share a Twitter post inviting others to participate in the game. If you do so, you earn one timeout break of up to five minutes.

During the game, you must keep your finger on the vehicle at all times. It won’t be standing still, however — you think they’d make it easy to win a car with a $63,140 MSRP? The luxury coupe will be moving around the screen, and there will be other distractions as well. As the game goes on, the difficulty ramps up.

If you lose power, you’re out. If your phone drops the signal, you’re out. So make sure you’re plugged in and connected to a reliable network.

We drove a 2017 C 43 Coupe and found it to be a nice upscale entry in the C-Class. Its 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 churns out 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. This power, combined with comfortable and supportive seats, make the C 43 a solid and enjoyable grand tourer.