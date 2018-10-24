Digital Trends
Zero Motorcycle’s latest electric bikes boast more power, longer range

AJ Dellinger
zero motorcycle 2019 electric bike more power longer range

Zero Motorcycles has made a name for itself by slowly improving and expanding the capabilities of its electric bikes. For 2019, Zero is once again raising the bar for its fuel-free motorcycles. This cycle is getting a little bit more of everything: More power, more speed, and more range.

According to the company, its entry-level bike, the Zero DS ZF7.2, is getting 35 percent more horsepower and an 8 percent higher top speed. The bike doesn’t come with a big battery so it’s not made for extra-long rides, but it has cut off 96 pounds from its bigger, longer-range counterparts. That makes for a sportier ride, and one that’s lots of fun.

If you’re looking for more time in the saddle rather than fun in short spurts, the Zero DS ZF14.4 is the way to go. This model got a much bigger battery for 2019 that provides a 10 percent boost in range over its predecessor. Zero Motorcycles says the bike can do 223 miles in the city and 112 miles on the highway on a single charge — the longest ride of any bike in its lineup.

Finally, there’s the Zero DSR, the company’s premium offering made for both asphalt and dirt biking. The 2019 model has been outfitted with a number of popular Zero accessories, including a dual-sport windscreen, tank grips, hand guards, and a 12V accessory socket. It also has a 116 pound-feet of torque. If you’re into aesthetics, you’ll be able to get the DSR in an all-new bronze and yellow finish.

zero motorcycle 2019 electric bike more power longer range s studio ra 4800x3200 press

“At Zero Motorcycles, we’ve defined the electric motorcycle industry over the past 13 years by developing a diverse lineup that features the world’s most power and energy dense EV tech,” CEO Sam Paschel said in a statement. “Having sold more electric motorcycles annually than all our competitors combined, we continue to be the driving force behind two-wheeled electrification. This is going to be a very exciting year for Zero Motorcycles.”

You can already get your hands on Zero’s 2019 line up, either at your local dealership that carries the company or online. The 2019 models start at $8,500 and range up to $19,390 depending on your model and package of choice.

