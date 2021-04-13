Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Fortnite

Horizon Zero Dawn’s protagonist Aloy is coming to Fortnite on April 15. Sony confirmed Aloy’s arrival after leakers discovered a loading screen featuring the character in the game.

Aloy will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop, along with various Horizon-themed gear, including the Glinthawk, Heart-rizon emote, and Blaze Canister Bling pack. Aloy’s spear will be available as a pickaxe.

Players will be able to purchase all of the aforementioned items individually, or as part of the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle, which will come with an exclusive loading screen. In addition, PS5 players will gain access to the exclusive Ice Hunter Aloy Style costumes.

Epic Games will hold an Aloy Cup in the game, which will only be available for PS4 and PS5 players. It’s a Duos tournament that will begin on April 14, 2021, and consists of 10 matches throughout a three-hour window. As with many tournaments in the past, those who place high enough in the Aloy Cup will gain access to the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle for free before it launches in the Item Shop.

A new Limited Time Mode called Team Up! Aloy & Lara will begin on April 16th, made up of Duos matches. Players will assume the role of either Aloy or Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series. Those playing as Aloy will be fitted with her iconic bow, while those playing as Lara Croft will gain access to her dual pistols. This Limited Time Mode is planned to last until April 18th.

This Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration marks the second time a PlayStation character has been added to Fortnite — the first being Kratos from the God of War series. Interestingly enough, Sony just invested $200 million in Epic to deepen the relationship between the two companies.

