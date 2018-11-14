Digital Trends
Computing

15-inch MacBook Pro gets more powerful with new AMD Vega GPUs

Arif Bacchus
By
best laptops for video editing macbook pro 15 2

Confirming an otherwise quiet announcement made during Apple’s fall event in Brooklyn, New York, the 15-inch MacBook Pro has officially gotten more powerful. New configurations for the top-range 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop are now available, complete with AMD Pro Vega 16 or Pro Vega 20 graphics cards on board.

As listed online at the Apple Store, the 15-inch MacBook Pro with AMD Pro Vega 16 and Pro Vega 20 graphics cards are rather expensive. When configuring models at checkout, the Radeon Pro Vega 16 graphics with 4 GB of HBM2 memory adds in $250 to a total $2,800 base price. Similarly, an option for with the Radeon Pro Vega 20 Graphics with 4GB of HBM2 memory adds in $350 extra to the total price of the laptop.

Both graphics cards are built on the 14nm process and are more powerful than the Radeon Pro 560X offered with the previous top configuration of the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The chipsets are leveraging HBM2 memory, which provides more speed and power, but without sacrificing battery life. AMD designed the graphics cards just for MacBooks and is claiming on its website that this is the ultimate premium graphics solution, for remarkable graphics performance for premium ultra-portable notebooks.

Despite the cost, the AMD Pro Vega 16 and Pro Vega 20 graphics cards hold big promise and performance for consumers who use MacBooks for graphics editing and gaming. In an initial press release from October, Apple promised the chipsets should account “60 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding video editing, 3D design and rendering workloads.” Apple also mentioned that the graphics cards should be good for gaming at 1080p in esports titles.

AMD also had a similar tone about its graphics cards. It hyped up the potential use and performance potentials for consumers.

“Radeon Vega Mobile graphics raise the bar for performance in notebooks… They provide the best of both worlds: Amazing performance for creative applications and visually stunning, responsive gaming for today’s biggest titles in a mobile form factor,”  Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager of Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, said in a statement.

The AMD Pro Vega 16 and Pro Vega 20 are not to meant to be confused with the Vega Pro 56 or the Vega Pro 64 which are available on the iMac Pro. More time is obviously needed to test how truly powerful the graphics cards are, but it definitely looks to be promising for consumers who want a MacBook that packs a punch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptop bags
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

New simulation shows how Elon Musk’s internet satellite network might work

Elon Musk has the dream of building a network for conveying internet traffic via thousands of satellites. A new simulation created by a computer scientist looks at how feasible the idea is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement, or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Printing to PDF in Windows is easy, no matter which method you use

Microsoft's latest operating system makes it easier than ever to print to PDF in Windows, but there are alternative methods for doing so, even if you want to forgo Adobe Acrobat. Here's how.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 5 best free antivirus apps to protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as picking from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptop bags
Computing

These laptop bags will keep your notebook secure wherever you go

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple file system
Apple

iPhone users are finding themselves randomly locked out of their Apple ID

According to posts on Reddit and Twitter, it looks like users on Reddit and Twitter having some issues with their Apple accounts. Specifically, it seems as though users are getting randomly locked out of their Apple IDs.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

These Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts will update your OG Windows skills

Windows 10 has many new features, and they come flanked with useful new keyboard shortcuts. Check out some of the new Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts to improve your user experience.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Protecting your PDF with a password isn't difficult. Just follow these steps

If you need to learn how to password protect a PDF, you have come to the right place. This guide will walk you through the process of protecting your documents step-by-step, whether you're running a MacOS or Windows machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Emily Schiola
best hp laptops chromebook 13
Computing

Here’s how to install Windows on a Chromebook

If you want to push the functionality of your new Chromebook to another level, and Linux isn't really your deal, you can try installing Windows on a Chromebook. Here's how to do so, just in case you're looking to nab some Windows-only…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
on1 photo raw 2019 launches effects copy
Photography

Edit portraits with A.I. and adjust focus in the new ON1 Photo RAW 2019 editor

ON1 Photo RAW 2019 now has a dedicated tab for portraits that automatically recognizes faces to help with retouching. The update also brings a new focus stacking tool, enhancements to layers, and improvements to local adjustments.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
check out this amazing leather case for macbooks journal macbook
Computing

Your MacBook can live in the lap of luxury with this leather case

Though there are several cases which we think are best for covering up MacBooks, Twelve South's Journal case is one of the newest available, providing luxurious leather coverage for your Apple laptop.
Posted By Arif Bacchus