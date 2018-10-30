Digital Trends
Computing

Apple’s MacBook Pro 15 gets an upgrade with AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics

Jon Martindale
By
macbook pro 15 walkthrough 2018

Apple has new hardware configuration options with higher-powered graphics coming to its MacBook Pro 15 line of powerful notebooks. Those needing more graphical power for rendering or even gaming will be able to opt for AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16 and Vega 20 onboard graphics chips instead.

Not to be confused with the rumored 7nm die shrink Vega 20 graphics chips expected to debut in 2019, these new graphics cores are nonetheless more powerful than the Radeon Pro 560X currently offered with the MacBook Pro’s top configuration. Built on a 14nm process, the new chips will sport 16 and 20 compute units as designated by their nomenclature, which should make them more powerful than the graphics cores used in AMD’s own desktop APUs the 2200G and 2400G — clock speed depending. They will also sport second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM2).

“Radeon Vega Mobile graphics raise the bar for performance in notebooks,” Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager of Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, said in a statement. “They provide the best of both worlds: Amazing performance for creative applications and visually stunning, responsive gaming for today’s biggest titles in a mobile form factor.”

Apple talks up the new graphics options as being great for those who want to create on their MacBooks, with powerful capabilities for video editing, 3D rendering, and other creative applications. It also gives a nod to those who like to game on their MacBooks, suggesting the new chips will be capable of AAA gaming at 1080P, as well as high-speed gameplay in esports titles.

Although Nvidia may dominate the graphics market in both desktop and laptops for Windows users, Apple has had a long relationship with AMD graphics and currently offers even its high-end offerings like Vega Pro 64 graphics in its top-tier iMac Pro desktop all-in-one. It doesn’t look like that relationship is going to end any time soon, despite its increasing support for external GPUs which opens up all sorts of opportunities for the green team.

There’s no hard release date for the new MacBook Pro configurations just yet, nor any indication of what it will do to price. However, we would expect the new graphical hardware to come at a premium in excess of what the existing Radeon Pro 560X offerings are. The launch date is currently slated for late November.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
twisted photons could give wi fi fast as fiber optics verizon 300mbps optic feature large
Computing

Startup to apply quantum mechanics to protect data in fiber-optic cables

A quantum network is a proposed solution to all your data snooping woes. One company, Quantum Xchange, will soon conduct trials of such a network involving data transfers between New Jersey and New York.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd 2970wx 2920x threadripper2packagine01
Computing

AMD’s new Threadripper 2 CPUs offer improved performance at a discounted price

AMD released two more Threadripper 2 CPUs, the 2970WX and 2920X, fleshing out its Zen+ CPU architecture. Alongside them, its new dynamic local mode feature should make its top-tier chips much better at gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google recaptcha api android
Computing

Google’s updated Recaptcha deters bots without imposing verification tasks

If you've been frustrated of having to prove that you're an actual human every time you log into an account, Google's heard you! With the launch of Recaptcha v3, you won't need to solve puzzles to log into your favorite sites.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
tourbox photoshop editing kickstarter d74abdf2b48c4d9b712fefb8cbc658c6 original
Photography

TourBox is a one-handed Photoshop console designed to swiftly edit photos

Among a growing number of photo editing "keyboards," the TourBox is designed to use just one hand to leave the other on a mouse or graphics tablet. The TourBox is designed to work with Lightroom, Photoshop, and several others.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Computing

Concept images dress up a new Mac Mini in a sleek space gray

With Apple's October 30 less than a day away, one designer has taken it on himself to put together a package of new Apple product concept images, including a Mac Mini decked out in space gray.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to install fonts on a Mac
Mobile

Apple may show off up to three new desktop iMacs on October 30

Apple has sprung a surprise event on us, even though this year has seen loads of new Apple releases. So what's left to come? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here's what to expect from Apple's October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
new macbook air 2018 retina 4
Computing

Here’s how the new MacBook Air could’ve blown us away, but didn’t

Apple announced a new MacBook Air, and while we're happy to see an update to the aging laptop, there are a number of features Apple could have introduced that would have brought us onboard. Here's what we wanted to see, and didn't.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

More reports predict a new MacBook to be announced today. Will it come true?

Whether it's called the MacBook Air or just the MacBook, Apple is highly rumored to introduce a new, affordable laptop in 2018. We discuss reports about upgrading displays, processors, sign-in features, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple Macbook Air
Computing

It’s finally here. Apple’s new MacBook Air has Touch ID and Retina for $1,199

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Apple officially revealed a new MacBook Air during an October 30 event in Brooklyn, New York. The latest Apple laptop is available on November 7 and costs $1,200. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mac mini 2018 features 23
Computing

It's been four years since the last Mac mini. Was the wait worth it?

Apple launched a new Mac Mini 2018 during its October event, which now comes in a Space Grey colorway to match the iMac Pro. Here's what everything we know about the new Mac Mini, including the price, release date, features, and specs.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple mac mini 8th gen 64gb macmini 01
Apple

New Apple Mac Mini packs four- and six-core CPUs with up to 64GB memory for $800

Apple's new Mac Mini is the most powerful compact desktop it's ever created. With up to six cores on an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and 64GB of memory, it's environmentally friendly too, with 100 percent recycled aluminum.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple's October 30 iPad and Mac event
Mobile

New Macs, a faster iPad Pro, and higher prices – Here’s what Apple announced

Apple has pulled out all the stops and updated some seriously deserving lines. From new Macs to the amazingly redesigned iPad Pro, here's everything Apple announced at its October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
new macbook four ways apple air retina 2018 event 2 700x467 c
Computing

Apple MacBook Air (2018) vs. Apple MacBook: What's the best thin Mac?

This year, Apple's MacBook Air got a powerful internal upgrade, but the redesign makes it slimmer and lighter. So should you get the MacBook Air over the MacBook? We'll compare both notebook's major features and help you decide.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
new macbook air 2018 retina 4
Computing

Want Apple's super-slim MacBook Air? Here's what to know before you buy

Apple's new MacBook Air is now available for purchase starting at $1,199. If you want one, you'll want to know how to configure it, and if the Air is the right Mac for you. Our guide will help you make the right MacBook purchase.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith