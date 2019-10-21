As the days go on, so do the rumors surrounding Apple’s much-anticipated and redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro. Images of the device were previously spotted in MacOS Catalina just last week, and now new reports claim the device is indeed real — and could possibly launch by the end of October.

According to DigiTimes, a supply chain publication that’s been known for its Apple-related rumors, some manufacturers have already begun shipping out the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Specifically, Quanta Computer — a Taiwanese-based manufacturer of notebook computers — has started its volume (bulk) shipments, as noted by MacRumors. Sources in the report also seem to confirm some previously known rumors about the device, including that it features slim bezels, the presence of an improved scissor keyboard, and details about the Intel processors under the hood.

If this report proves to be true, it would mean some versions of the MacBook Pro 16-inch are already out in the wild and we could see an official launch within the next few days. It would still be a bit uncharacteristic for Apple, however, as the company has launched MacBooks at an October event almost every year in recent times — except for 2015 and 2017.

Either way, this MacBook device is shaping up to be quite different. The rumored improved scissor keyboard would mark a major overhaul of the butterfly keyboard that has been plagued by many issues. Slimmer bezels also may mean that the 16-inch MacBook Pro could keep the same dimensions or form factor as 15-inch MacBooks, which is similar to what Huwaei has done with its MateBook lineup. Higher-end Ice Lake processors could give the MacBook Pro 16-inch a much-needed performance boost that’s been promised and seen on competing Windows laptops.

Once released and announced, expect the new 16-inch MacBook Pro to be quite expensive. It would sit atop the MacBook lineup as the most premium device. It would also be the first Apple laptop with a screen larger than 15-inches since the release of the 17-inch MacBook Pro in 2011. That device was priced at around $2,500, so the 16-inch Macbook could be similarly priced. Similarly sized slim and light Windows laptops like the LG Gram 17 sell for roughly half the price, but without dedicated graphics cards.

