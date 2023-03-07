 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 things I love in the Google Docs redesign

Alan Truly
By

Google is refreshing the look of Google Docs, Slides, Drive, and Sheets. The changes are happening across the board for Google Workspace subscribers and free personal accounts. I love that we all get to enjoy the changes, and there are five things, in particular, that really stand out to me as significant improvements.

This is a continuation of the Material Design 3 updates to Gmail last year. If you are happy with how Gmail looks, you’ll probably enjoy the new Docs as well.

Subtle color adds structure

A screenshot of Google Docs with Material Design 3 refresh.

Google prefers an uncluttered look, but a big, blank page is intimidating. A little color and contrast can go a long way to making a page look more inviting, and that is coming with the latest refresh.

There won’t be shadows, but that stark white also won’t be everywhere. In the new Workspace, Google favors varying shades of gray with a sky-blue tint. This update helps separate comments and the taskbar from the rest of the page, however subtle, making it easier to spot what you need. 

Look out, curves ahead

The subtle shading isn’t the only change. Google gave some elements a bit of visual lift. Buttons and icons have been refreshed with rounded corners, perhaps borrowing inspiration from the popular Apple pill design.

Again, it’s a minor detail, but these little improvements make a difference when you live in Google Workspace for hours each day. Why curved edges? So your eyes don’t get stuck on a corner, and your gaze flows freely. That might sound crazy, but there are rarely sharp edges in nature, and we’re beginning to emulate that in our technology.

Search chips find it faster

A screenshot of Google Drive Search chips.

If your Google Drive is anything like mine, it can be challenging to find a particular file. It’s the old story of the burden of naming and organizing, which works well until your schedule gets too tight. Then things just pile up in My Drive with whatever name they began with instead of having Google Drive files tidily tucked away in folders.

Search chips will help by making it quick and easy to filter by file type, modification date, and owner. Quality of life improvements to Google Drive add up hour by hour, day by day, saving you a huge amount of time and avoiding the frustration of knowing that what you are looking for is there, but you simply can’t find it.

Everything, everywhere, all at once

Google notices if you do repetitive tasks with Drive files, and when the update rolls out, you’ll begin to get help taking care of those chores with its new key actions. Even better, you can select multiple items and do them all at once.

Google didn’t provide specific details about what will be possible. Still, any type of Google Drive automation and bulk actions can improve productivity.

Don’t keep us waiting

One of the best things about the new Google Docs refresh is that you won’t have long to wait. If you’re a Google Workspace subscriber and are under the Rapid Release schedule, you’ll see the updates by March 21. The full release is scheduled for March 22, but Google says it can take a couple of days for the updates to roll out to all users. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Brave browser takes on ChatGPT, but not how you’d expect
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
March 3, 2023
brave browser

Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage these days, and a bunch of Silicon Valley heavyweights are vying with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to shake up the tech landscape. Brave is the latest contender to take a swing, and the privacy-focused company has just announced its own AI-based tool for its web browser.

Called Summarizer, the new feature will seek to give you a quick answer to anything you ask it. It does this by taking information from a variety of sources and rolling them into a single coherent text block at the top of your search results.

Read more
Microsoft’s Bing Chat: how to join the waitlist now
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
March 2, 2023
The new Bing chat preview can be seen even on a MacBook.

Microsoft has added AI to its Edge browser and Bing search engine, and it's powered by the same advanced technology that OpenAI used to create ChatGPT. It's also available in mobile apps enabling AI interaction by voice. You can sign up to join the Bing Chat waitlist now, and in this guide, we'll show you how.

There are some preview prompts available now, and we'll show you how to sign up, how you can get faster access, and how you can be among the first to try the ChatGPT-powered Edge.
How to join the Bing Chat waitlist

Read more
5 Windows 11 settings to change right now
Jon Martindale
By Jon Martindale
March 1, 2023
Person sitting and using a Windows Surface computer with Windows 11.

Windows 11 is great -- it's worth upgrading to from Windows 10. But as with every version of Windows, it's at its best when you make some tweaks to it. Beyond making Windows 11 look like Windows 10, or customizing the Windows 11 taskbar, there are a few changes anyone can make to Windows 11, and they're changes that everyone should make. In my humble opinion, at least.

So, if you're looking for an upgraded, augmented, and altogether better Windows 11 experience, here are the top five changes you should make to it right now.
Disable tracking and personalization
If, like me, you aren't a fan of deep personalization or data collection on you in general, then like me, you'll be looking for the least-tracked version of Windows you can find. While Windows 11 does collect more data on you than previous versions, you can disable some of it, and restrict the way the operating system automatically personalizes your experience.

Read more