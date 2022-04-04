  1. Computing

Creating folders in Google Drive may be simple, but it's an important part of managing all your files within your account. It might be tempting to just search for files, but the more you have, the more cluttered your drive will be. That's where folders come in.

Whatever way you look at it, there is no downside in adding some organizational structure to your Google Drive account. Here’s how to create folders and move files in Google Drive.

How to create folders in Google Drive

Step 1: Go to the main home page of your Google Drive account. Click the New button and select Folder.

The New button in Google Drive, which is where you can create a new folder from.

Step 2: Enter a name for the new folder. For demonstration purposes, I will be naming this folder Work Projects. Once you’ve entered a name, click the Create button.

Entering a name for a new folder in Google Drive.

Moving files

Now that you’ve created a new folder, let’s go through how to move files into it.

Step 1: Go to your Google Drive’s homepage. Right-click on a file you want to move to the folder you’ve just created and select the Move to option.

The Move to option in Google Drive when right-clicking a file.

Step 2: Click the newly created folder, and then click the Move button.

Selecting a folder to move a file into within Google Drive.

Step 3: If you have more than one file you want to move to a folder, you don’t have to repeat the above step for every single file. Click and hold the CTRL button (or Command if you’re using a Mac) and then select all the files you want to move. As shown in step 1, right-click a file and select the Move to field. Finally, select the folder and click Move.

Selecting multiple files on Google Drive and moving them all to a folder.

Other folder tips

Step 1: Another way to create a folder is right-clicking on a file, selecting Move to, and then clicking the New folder button. Enter a name for the folder and click the blue tick mark. Click the Move here button.

Creating a new folder to move a file to within Google Drive.

Step 2: Creating folders within a folder is another way you can manage your files in Google Drive. Open a folder and then select its name next to My Drive. Select the New folder option, enter a name, and click the Create button. Now follow the same steps explained above for moving files.

Creating a new folder within an existing folder in Google Drive.

For more general tips on how to use Google Drive, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide explaining its features.

If you're still on the fence in regard to which cloud storage service to use, then head over to our detailed breakdown outlining the best cloud platforms.

