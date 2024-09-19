This mini gaming PC with a Ryzen 9 CPU is on sale for under $500

If you’re looking for gaming PC deals that are a little different from the crowd, you may wish to check out the offer that Amazon has right now. Today, you can buy the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC with a AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and some other budget-friendly components for $449 instead of $549. The $100 saving works out at 18% off, so it’s pretty good value. If you just want a simple gaming PC to place next to your TV for casual gaming, it’ll work well. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC

This gaming PC won’t compete with the very best gaming PCs. That isn’t really the point of the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC. Instead, it’s all about convenience. This is a gaming rig which is small enough to fit among your home cinema equipment to hook up to your TV or connect to one of the best gaming monitors for occasional play.

Its specs are suitably low-end given the price but still worth considering if you want to play older games or less demanding titles, such as cozy games like Stardew Valley or fun free-to-play content such as Fortnite. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 32GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon 680M graphics card. That’s not bad at all for the price, with the processor dodging the woes of the poor sales of the AMD Ryzen 9000 series.

Despite the low price, the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC still focuses on some key areas, like its 4800MHz memory providing some extra speed. It also has three different modes including a silent mode for quiet streaming, auto mode for medium work, or a performance mode for your gaming time. A high-efficiency cooling system with dual fans keeps things ticking along nicely.

The quirky looking design has room for some cool looking lights, along with USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and a USB-C socket too. It’s a pretty reliable all-rounder.

Usually priced at $549, the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC is down to $449 for a limited time only at Amazon. Suitable for anyone indulging in some light gaming at home, check it out now before the $100 saving ends very soon.