 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Acer’s new laptops, tablets and monitors are, yep you’ve guessed it, AI-focused

By
Women using Swift Air 16 sat at a table in a cafe.
Acer has announced the new Swift Air 16 laptop. Acer
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 4 hours ago

What’s happened? Acer has announced a range of new devices at IFA 2025 including new laptops, tablets and monitors. These span from gaming devices right down to a brand new flagship laptop in the form of the Swift Air 16 laptop all of which are geared towards AI usage.

  • The New Swift Air 16 – Ultralight Copilot+ PC will weight less than 1kg.
  • Acer is also unveiling a brand new hybrid gaming laptop called the Predator Helios 18P AI as well as new gaming desktops and monitors.
  • Portable monitors and new ultralight tablets paired with keyboards and stylus’ are also being added to the Acer line up.

Why is this important? This range of new products are advancing technology even further with more innovation and the implementation of AI.

  • Acer’s latest laptop, the Swift Air 16 will feature an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor as well as AMD graphics, allowing for powerful AI usage.
  • The Predator Helios 18P AI allows for desktop level AI computing thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285HX with Intel vPro and the accompanying NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090.
  • A range of other new products from the Acer launch, including tablets, monitors and Wi-Fi routers also include AI-enabled features that enhance everyday experiences.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? As AI becomes more popular and accessible to the many, ensuring you have an AI ready laptop or device if you hope to use these features is increasingly important.

  • If you’re hoping to use AI features on your laptop or tablet, then having an AI ready device can ensure you have the right level of processing power to complete these tasks.
  • Asking AI to generate images, generate videos or other creative prompts can require a lot of processing power.
  • If you’re hoping to access AI on the go, then picking up a tablet that is geared towards AI can make a massive difference over your standard tablet.
Jasmine Mannan
Jasmine Mannan
AI Writer
If you' want reviews of neural processing units in AI laptops or need a guide on how to use AI, Jasmine has done it all.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Acer has 3 new OLED gaming monitors, including one with a 480Hz refresh rate
The Acer Predator X34 X5 monitor over a light blue background.

Acer just opened up its metaphorical bag of goodies at Computex 2024, and a whole lot of monitors fell right out. There's a lot to sink your teeth into, but we've got our eyes on the OLED models -- one of them more than the others.

The Predator X27 F3 combines a WQHD OLED display with a 480Hz refresh rate, coming close to the best of both worlds for gamers. You won't have to choose between crisp visuals and high refresh rates here. However, its price is high enough to make your eyes water just as much as the lightning-fast gameplay might.

Read more
Acer’s new superthin laptops are also highly affordable
The Acer Swift Go 14 2024 laptop placed on a wooden table.

Acer has unveiled its latest Swift series laptops, the Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14, which are based on the newly launched AMD Ryzen 8000 series mobile platform.

Both laptops feature a slim and lightweight design and are said to make full use of AMD’s Ryzen AI technology to ensure adaptable performance and facilitate Acer's suite of AI-driven features.

Read more
Acer’s new gaming laptop bring Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs under $1,000
Two Acer gaming laptops over a dark blue background.

You can find Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards in some of the best gaming laptops, but the downside is that they're all expensive, if not overpriced. Previously, that meant you'd be forced to choose between getting something affordable or getting access to Nvidia's GPU cheat code -- DLSS 3. Now, there's finally some hope on the horizon, as Acer is launching a budget-friendly laptop that can still run modern games. We're talking about the Acer Nitro V 15.

The new laptop will be available in a few different configurations, each equipped with Intel's latest 13th-Gen CPUs, including either Core i5 or Core i7 models. All of them also come with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display. While every configuration also features a Nvidia graphics card, not all of those GPUs are equally thrilling. The cheapest model, priced at $700, features a Core i5-13420H CPU and an RTX 2050 GPU. This comes paired with just 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Read more