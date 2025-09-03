Acer’s new laptops, tablets and monitors are, yep you’ve guessed it, AI-focused

What’s happened? Acer has announced a range of new devices at IFA 2025 including new laptops, tablets and monitors. These span from gaming devices right down to a brand new flagship laptop in the form of the Swift Air 16 laptop all of which are geared towards AI usage.

The New Swift Air 16 – Ultralight Copilot+ PC will weight less than 1kg.

Acer is also unveiling a brand new hybrid gaming laptop called the Predator Helios 18P AI as well as new gaming desktops and monitors.

Portable monitors and new ultralight tablets paired with keyboards and stylus’ are also being added to the Acer line up.

Why is this important? This range of new products are advancing technology even further with more innovation and the implementation of AI.

Acer’s latest laptop, the Swift Air 16 will feature an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor as well as AMD graphics, allowing for powerful AI usage.

The Predator Helios 18P AI allows for desktop level AI computing thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285HX with Intel vPro and the accompanying NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090.

A range of other new products from the Acer launch, including tablets, monitors and Wi-Fi routers also include AI-enabled features that enhance everyday experiences.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? As AI becomes more popular and accessible to the many, ensuring you have an AI ready laptop or device if you hope to use these features is increasingly important.