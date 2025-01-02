 Skip to main content
The already-inexpensive Acer Chromebook 315 is on sale today!

By
Good Deal Acer Chromebook 315
Acer

We know that not everyone can afford the near-infinite bells and whistles that go into a premium PC. That’s why our list of the best laptop deals covers a broad spectrum of models. But what if you’re looking for a portable computer for less than $150? Normally, that’d be a little tough to work with, but we actually came across a great offer on a Chromebook that lines up with that price requirement:

Right now, when you purchase the Acer Chromebook 315, you’ll only wind up paying $120. At full price, this model sells for $350. We also suggest taking a look at our roundup of the best Chromebook deals for even more affordable PCs!

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

This version of the Chromebook 315 runs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU with Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Spec-wise, you’re not going to run a demanding video editing suite with this computer, but you’ll have no issues browsing the web, taking notes, watching HD videos, and hopping on video calls. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough juice to go a full work or school day sans charger.

With its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen that contains an anti-glare seal, you’ll be able to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, regardless of how bright the lighting around you may be. You’ll also have a handful of USB ports to choose from should you decide to connect a flash drive with additional media. Best of all: When you purchase the Chromebook 315, you’ll get three months of the Google One AI Premium Plan absolutely free! The subscription includes Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and Gemini integrations with Gmail, Docs, and other Google tools.

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to last, but with sales like this one, the Chromebook 315 should fly off the shelves pretty quickly. That being said, today could be the best day to save. Take $230 off the Acer Chromebook 315 when you purchase right now, and before you leave, we recommend taking a gander at our list of the best Acer laptop deals, too.

