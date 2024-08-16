 Skip to main content
Best Buy cut $150 off this 2-in-1 Chromebook for back to school

Acer Chromebook Spin 714
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 combines the best of Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals in a powerful device that will help boost the productivity of students. It’s an excellent choice if you’re looking to equip your child for the new school year, especially since it’s on sale from Best Buy with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $550 from its original price of $700. There’s no telling when the offer expires or until how long stocks will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is what gives Chromebooks their name. It’s essentially a reworked version of the Google Chrome browser that functions as an operating system, which heavily depends on web-based apps. This results is low overhead, enabling quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end hardware. However, that’s not the case with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The Chromebook also comes with a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for all of the files that will be accumulated over the school year.

In addition to its smooth performance, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a versatile device as it’s a 2-in-1 laptop. Our laptop buying guide explains that it combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard with the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, and you can easily switch between laptop mode and tablet mode through the 360-degree hinges that attach the device’s body to its 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution.

If you want your child to achieve their goals in the new school year, they should have a companion device that’s efficient and versatile — just like the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. It’s available from Best Buy for $550, for savings of $150 on its original price of $700, but we don’t know for how long. If you want to get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for cheaper than usual, the only way to make sure of that is to add the device to your cart and push through with the checkout process immediately.

