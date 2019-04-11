Digital Trends
Acer refreshes Chromebooks and Windows laptops with business, gaming appeal

Acer is targeting enterprise customers and gamers with its latest laptop refresh. In addition to refreshing its Windows laptops, including the TravelMate P6 Ultrabook and Spin 3 for business users, along with the gaming-centric Nitro series, Acer also introduced two new Chromebook models designed with enterprise needs in mind. Dubbed the Chromebook 715 and Chromebook 714, these Chrome OS-powered notebooks feature a military-grade aluminum chassis that’s certified to US MIL-STD 810G standards, as well as Citrix-ready certification and biometric security with a fingerprint reader.

While both models feature Full HD resolution displays, the Chromebook 715 comes with a larger 15.6-inch IPS panel and is the first Chromebook model to ship with a dedicated number pad, which will come in handy for managing your large Google Sheets files. The Chromebook 714, in contrast, comes with a smaller 14-inch screen and slim bezels to help this laptop maintain a small footprint in a bag or desk. Acer claims the durable construction means that these laptops can survive drops from 48 inches and up to 132 pounds of downward force, while the aluminum construction helps resist dents and bending.

Both models offer 12-hour battery life, and users can select between 8th-Generation Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Celeron or Pentium Gold processors. Given their enterprise focus, the USB 3.1 Type-C port on these models allows business users to use a single cable USB-C dock to connect peripherals to the laptops. Other ports include a standard USB 3.0 port, as well as a MicroSD card reader.

Configurations will include either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and either 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC storage. Both models will be priced at $499 when they go on sale in July in North America.

TravelMate P6

acer refreshes chromebook windows laptop travelmate p6 2019 press release

For business users who want portability but prefer Windows 10 over Chrome OS, Acer’s TravelMate P6 has also been redesigned with similar MIL-STD 810G durability ratings in a thin and light form factor. Measuring just 0.6-inch thick and weighing in at 2.4 pounds with its magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, the TravelMate P6 still comes with plenty of power. Acer claims that this laptop can last for 20 hours on a single charge. Business users will also appreciate that the TravelMate P6 can be quickly recharged, which Acer claims can take the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 45 minutes.

It comes with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 24GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD using NVMe technology. A 180-degree lay-flat hinge makes sharing and collaboration easy on the laptop’s 14-inch Full HD IPS display. For security, this laptop also features a fingerprint reader, IR camera for face login, and a TPM 2.0 chip. Mobile broadband is also supported on this laptop, with eSIM technology to deliver 4G LTE connectivity. Intel Thunderbolt 3 is also supported on this laptop. Though the laptop can make mobile payments using the built-in NFC radio, you’re probably best using that tech to connect peripherals or quickly share content — waving a 14-inch device up to a payment terminal to pay for a snack on the go seems excessive.

The TravelMate P6 will be available in June in North America at a starting price of $1,149.

Spin 3

acer refreshes chromebook windows laptop spin 3 2019 press release

Business users seeking a convertible form factor will appreciate the Spin 3’s 360-degree hinge, which allows this Windows 10 notebook to easily transition between a clamshell laptop and a tablet. Like the TravelMate P6, it comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display featuring slim bezels, but this convertible laptop also features an optional GeForce MX230 GPU for those who need a bit more performance in the graphics department. The laptop can be configured with up to an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and features a dockable and rechargeable Active Pen stylus.

The Spin 3 weighs just 3.74 pounds and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The Spin 3 will be available in North America starting in June at a $499 starting price.

Nitro

acer refreshes chromebook windows laptop nitro 7 2019 press release

Built for casual gamers, Acer’s new Nitro laptops come with unspecified discrete graphics from Nvidia alongside Intel’s 9th-generation Core processors. Gamers will also appreciate the laptop’s fast 144Hz refresh rate display with low 3ms latency that designed to reduce stutters and screen tears when playing fast-action games.

The slimmer and sleeker Nitro 7 will come in an all-metal chassis that measures just 0.78-inch thick. This model comes with a 15.6-inch panel and support for two M.2 format solid-state drives and up to 32GB of memory. Users can also augment storage capacity with a 2TB hard drive.

The Nitro 5 will be available in either a 15.6-inch display or 17.3-inch screen. Both models have a narrow bezel design, and Acer claims an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio on the smaller Nitro 5 model. The Nitro 5 comes with similar specifications to the Nitro 7,  such as 9th-gen Intel processors and the latest Nvidia graphics. Other custom Acer tweaks include a network optimizer to help maximize bandwidth and reduce lag and the use of Waves MaxxAudio advanced sound technologies for better game audio without distortion.

Both Nitro series are already available in North America. The Nitro 7 comes with a starting price of $999, while the Nitro 5 carries a more affordable $799 entry price.

