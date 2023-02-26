One of Lenovo’s best Chromebooks is turning to Windows

Lenovo is updating it’s popular IdeaPad Duet 3, which sits among the best Chromebooks on the market, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This time around, the Duet 3i is coming with Windows 11 instead of ChromeOS, along with some updates to the case and components.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i is a lightweight, productivity-focused laptop featuring the Intel Processor N200 with Intel’s integrated graphics, 4GB and 8GB memory options, and 128GB and 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD storage options. It runs the Windows 11 operating system. The touchscreen laptop is 10.68 x 6.77 x 0.35 inches overall; however, it is detachable from its keyboard, making it versatile as a smaller and more portable tablet. Software-wise, the device adapts quickly from laptop to tablet to pen mode to help not impede workflow. You can also purchase a Lenovo Digital Pen for writing purposes.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 5:3 aspect ratio, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 400 nits of peak brightness. These aren’t the most high-end specs, but they likely help keep the device’s price on the lower end. Like many laptops in this lineup, such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i, this model also features both front- and rear-facing cameras. The front camera is a 5-megapixel lens and the rear is an 8-megapixel shooter.

The device features two 2-watt speakers with tuning by Dolby Audio, as well as dual microphones. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It also features a 35.6-watt-hour battery, an upgrade from the previous iteration, that supports 8.5 hours of battery life. A Rapid Charge Boost feature adds two additional hours with a 15-minute charge.

Input includes one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (full function), one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Type (power/data), and one audio jack. Other software includes Lenovo Vantage, a Microsoft 365 Trial, McAfee LiveSafe, and Amazon Alexa.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i will be available in an Abyss Blue color option when it goes on sale in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June 2023. Unfortunately, Lenovo says it doesn’t currently have plans to bring this model to North America.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is coming to North America, and it’s a ChromeOS-powered notebook made for wireless connectivity and long battery life. The Chromebook is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 series processor, with 720p and 1080p graphics options, 4GB and 8GB memory options, and 64 GB and 128 GB eMMC storage options.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook features a 14-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio in different configurations. The top tier option has an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, a touchscreen, 100% sRGB color spectrum, and 300 nits of peak brightness. The midtier option has an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 250 nits brightness, and the entry tier has an HD (1366 x 768) resolution and 250 nits brightness.

With 12.83 x 8.73 x 0.73-inch dimensions, a starting weight of 2.9 pounds, and an all-day battery life of up to 13.5 hours, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a great option if you often work unplugged for long periods of time, according to Lenovo. Its specs are comparable to those of the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which was announced at CES 2023 in January. That Chromebook also features a 14-inch display, comes in at 3.3 pounds, and is 0.7 inches thick.

For connectivity, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook includes a Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 combo with a Wi-Fi Card. It features two 2-watt speakers with tuning by Waves MaxxAudio. Input includes one microSD 3.0 card slot, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and one combo audio jack. Other software includes Google Assistant, and Google Play, Android Studio.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook will be available in Cloud Gray and Abyss Blue color options when it goes on sale in May 2023. Prices are set to start from $340, but Lenovo hasn’t shared when it will arrive on the market.

