Acer has unveiled its latest Swift series laptops, the Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14, which are based on the newly launched AMD Ryzen 8000 series mobile platform.
Both laptops feature a slim and lightweight design and are said to make full use of AMD’s Ryzen AI technology to ensure adaptable performance and facilitate Acer’s suite of AI-driven features.
|Acer Swift Edge 16
|Acer Swift Go 14
|Display
|16-inch OLED + WQXGA (3200×2000), 120Hz, Display HDR True Black 500
|14-inch OLED + WQXGA (2880×1800), 90Hz, Display HDR True Black 500
14-inch IPS (2240×1400), 90Hz
14-inch IPS (1920×1200), sRGB 100%, 90Hz, touchscreen
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core
AMD Ryzen 5 8640U hexa-core
|AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor
AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS octa-core processor
AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS hexa-core processor
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 780M/760M Graphics
|AMD Radeon 780M/760M Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 32 GB of onboard LPDDR5 SDRAM
|Up to 32 GB of onboard LPDDR5X SDRAM
|Storage
|Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|Battery
|54Whr with 65W charging
|65Whr with 100W charging
50Whr with 65W charging
|Ports
|2x USB Type-C ports (supporting USB4 with speeds of 40Gbps, DisplayPort, and USB charging), 2x USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot
|2x USB Type-C ports (supporting USB4, DisplayPort and USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot
|Dimensions
|14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
|12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
|Weight
|2.71 lbs
|2.91 lbs
|Price
|Starts at $1,300
|Starts at $700
The Swift Edge 16 prioritizes performance without compromising on portability, with a sleek magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis weighing just 1.23 kilograms and measuring 12.95mm in height.
It boasts a 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel that offers vivid and sharp visuals and is also rated to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The panel is also super responsive as it supports a 120Hz refresh rate with less than a 0.2ms response time.
The notebook will be available with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Offering Wi-Fi 7 compatibility and fortified by Microsoft Pluton security, it ensures swift network speeds and protection against cyber threats.
On the other hand, the Swift Go 14 caters to users who are looking for something more compact. Equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor and AMD Radeon 780M graphics, the machine is said to offer smooth performance on the go. The laptop features up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.
The 14-inch display is configurable with either a 2.8K OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate or an IPS LCD (1920×1200) touchscreen panel. Like the 16-inch model, this one also offers enhanced security thanks to the integrated Microsoft Pluton processor.
The Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 also offer some notable features including a 1440p QHD webcam and fast-charging capabilities. Both laptops will also come embedded with Acer’s AI-powered features, including Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurfiedView, and the new Acer LiveArt photo-editing feature. According to the company, PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice can help in enhancing conferencing sessions, while the LiveArt feature utilizes AI to quickly edit images thanks to a control panel that pops up when an image or screenshot is taken on the device.
The Acer Swift Edge 16 is set to debut in North America in March, starting at $1,300. The smaller Swift Go 14 will hit the shelves in North America in April, with a starting price of $700.
