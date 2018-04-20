Acer, Dell slash gaming laptop prices to make room for new Intel models

Share

Now that Intel’s new eighth-generation processors for latops are here, it’s time for manufacturers to flush out the current stock for new, updated models. That means big discounts and flash sales to make room on store shelves for the latest and greatest. Two spotted discounts stem from Acer and Dell, which are slashing prices on their gaming laptops starting at $700. If you’re on a budget and don’t care about having the latest CPU, now is the time to buy.

First up is the Acer Nitro 5 listed for $700 on Newegg. Shown above, it packs a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution that is backed by Intel’s seventh-generation Core i5-7300HQ processor and Nvidia’s discrete GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics chip. It also includes 8GB of system memory clocked at 2,400MHz, and 4GB of additional memory dedicated to the graphics chip. The storage aspect consists of a single 256GB solid-state drive.

Key Specs Screen: 15.6 inches Resolution: Full HD Processor: Core i5-7300HQ Graphics: GTX 1050 Ti Memory: 8GB Storage: 256GB Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth Ports: USB-C, USB-A Camera: 720p webcam Battery: 3220mAh Thickness: 1.05 inches Weight: 5.51 pounds

According to the specifications, the unit supports two memory sticks up to 32GB (2x 16GB), but only ships with a single 8GB stick. The port complement includes one Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, one USB-C 3.1 Gen1, two USB-A 2.0, one USB-A 3.1 Gen1, one HDMI 2.0, and one headphone/microphone combo jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wireless AC at 867Mbps (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.0.

Acer’s discounted laptop measures 15.35 x 10.47 x 1.05 inches, weighs 5.51 pounds, and ships with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home. This deal ends Monday, April 23.

Next, we have Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop starting at $850, a $250 reduction from the original price. It too sports a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution backed by Intel’s seventh-generation Core i5-7300HQ processor. But in this case, your graphics component is the meatier GeForce GTX 1060 discrete graphics chip with 6GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory. Dell’s laptop also includes two memory slots supporting up to 32GB of DDDR4 system memory clocked at 2,400MHz (2x 16GB), but only ships with a single 8GB stick.

Key Specs Screen: 15.6 inches Resolution: Full HD Processor: Core i5-7300HQ Graphics: GTX 1060 Memory: 8GB Storage: 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth Ports: Thunderbolt, USB-A Camera: 720p webcam Battery: 56WHr Thickness: 0.98 inches Weight: 6.28 pounds

In this case, Dell serves up two storage devices: One SSD primarily for hosting Windows 10 Home (64-bit) and demanding games (first-person shooters/RPGs), and a 5,400RPM hard drive for storage. They are backed by an SD card slot, three USB-A 3.1 Gen1 ports, one Thunderbolt 3, one HDMI 2.0, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The connectivity aspect consists of Wireless AC at 867Mbps (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.2.

Finally, Dell’s discounted laptop measures 15.32 x 10.82 x 0.98 inches and weighs 6.28 pounds, making it slightly thinner than Acer’s laptop, but slightly heavier. Dell doesn’t say when this deal ends, but availability is limited and 44 percent of the discounted units are already claimed at the time of this publication. Get it before it’s gone!