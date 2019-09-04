Mobile gamers who demand performance in a thin-and-light form factor won’t have to look beyond Acer’s Predator Triton series. In addition to announcing a slim gaming laptop in the form of the Acer Predator Triton 300 at the IFA trade show in Berlin this week, Acer has also refreshed its sleek Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook with a display that supports a fast 300Hz refresh rate and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. With a screen this fast, you’re sure to be able to stay ahead of your opponents, while display artifacts like screen tearing and lags will all be things of the past when you’re playing on the Triton 500.

Built for speed

Even though most recently announced high-end G-Sync-capable desktop monitors — like Alienware’s revamped 34-inch curved gaming display — are already impressive with a 240Hz refresh rate, Acer is topping that performance. The impressive part is Acer is delivering a 300Hz refresh rate on a gaming monitor, but for your laptop instead of your desktop. The Predator Triton 500 boasts an an impressive 15.6-inch FHD display with fast refresh rates and a design with an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the small, narrow bezels around the screen.

At just 19.9mm thin, this laptop weighs 4.6 pounds, making it one of the more portable gaming laptops on the market with performance-packed internals, like support for up to Intel’s 9th-Gen Core i7 processor and discrete graphics support. Acer didn’t provide full specifications for this laptop, but the previous-generation Triton 500 came with an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20890 graphics in a slim Max-Q design, as well as a display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate.

The updated Predator Triton 500 with the 300Hz refresh rate screen will be available starting in December in North America at a price of $2,799.

Power-packed and slim

The Predator Triton 300 brings powerful internals, like Intel’s 9th-Gen Core i7 processor and discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics alongside 16GB DDR4 memory in a slim design that weighs just over 5 pounds. The chassis is made of aluminum, and the Triton 300 shares the same matte black design with blue LED lighting as other members of Acer’s Triton family. This laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support.

Gamers won’t be left craving for more storage on this notebook. The Triton 300 can support up to two 1TB NVMe solid-state drives and up to a 2TB hard drive, providing ample space to store all your files and games. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms overdrive response time. Audio tuning is provided by Waves Nx, which uses physical modeling to deliver an immersive acoustic experience.

The Triton 300 comes with zoned TGB backlighting, dedicated Predator Sense and Turbo keys, and WASD keys with a concave shape and transparent design for ease of use, according to Acer. It comes with Acer’s 4th-Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan and CoolBost technology for increased airflow to help with thermal management.

The Triton 300 will be available starting at 1,299 euros ($1,425 U.S.) when it ships next month in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It’s unclear if this model will make its way to the United States.

