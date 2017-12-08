Acer’s ProDesigner PE320QK offers precise color accuracy for professionals

Acer has launched a new display aimed at photographers, graphic designers, video editors, and any other users invested in high-quality visuals. The ProDesigner PE320QK is a 31.5-inch monitor that promises precise enough color representation to satisfy the needs of professionals.

The monitor — which was originally announced by Acer in April 2017 — boasts a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution and a color depth of over a billion colors. Thanks to its support for Delta E<1 color accuracy — the slightest difference that the human eye can register — users can ensure that the tweaks they are making to their work will be reflected in the finished product.

“Engineered for professionals who require the most exacting quality standards, our latest ProDesigner monitor offers the most accurate color available today,” said Ronald Lau, Acer’s director of stationary computing, in a press release. “We’re confident animators, film producers and other creative experts will be delighted with the performance the Acer ProDesigner PE320QK affords.”

One of the more unusual quirks of this particular piece of hardware is its adjustable three-sided shading hood. This is made with antiglare materials that’s designed to reduce screen glare from ambient light, so the display’s capacity to present colors with precise accuracy can be used to its full potential. Depending on what’s necessary with regards to any given task, the side panels can be swiveled to various angles, and the top panel can be removed altogether.

The display itself is also very flexible, thanks to Acer’s ErgoStand technology. It can be swiveled 20 degrees in either direction, and tilted through a 25-degree range of motion, while the high can be adjusted up to 5.9 inches. There’s also a VESA mount that allows the monitor to be hung on the wall.

The Acer ProDesigner PE320QK is outfitted with two 2W speakers and a single USB-C port that caters to data transfer and connectivity needs. It also features two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.2, audio out, and a USB 3.0 hub.

Acer is making the monitor available today across the United States via its online retail partners. Estimated selling prices start at $1,200, which includes a three-year warranty for limited parts and labor.