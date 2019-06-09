Digital Trends
Computing

Acer Swift 3 (2019) vs. Asus ZenBook 14 UX433

These two budget laptops have discrete graphics and thin designs. Which is best?

Mark Coppock
By
Acer Swift 3 (2019)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

For many users, 13.3-inch laptops are just a bit too small while 15.6-inch laptops are just a bit too large. The PC industry is nothing if not diverse, though, and so there’s an option — a host of 14-inch laptops that straddle the line between too tiny and too huge.

And there are real alternatives even within a niche like this. You can choose a laptop like the Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 that uses tiny bezels to fit that 14-inch display into a 13-inch chassis, or you can go with a less expensive and slightly larger laptop like the 2019 Acer Swift 3 that adds in a discrete GPU for a little less money. Which of these two options is more worth the money?

Design

Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
Mark Coppock/Digtial Trends

The ZenBook 14’s claim to fame is its tiny bezels and its diminutive frame. It truly fits a 14-inch display into what was just recently considered a very small chassis for laptop with a 13.3-inch display. The Swift 3 has smaller bezels than previous versions, but it doesn’t pretend to compete with the ZenBook in this regard. That makes the Asus laptop significantly smaller in depth and width, specifically coming in at just 12.56 inches wide by 7.83 inches deep compared to the Acer at 12.72 inches by 8.98 inches

Asus also build the ZenBook 14 to meeting the MIL-STD-810G standard, which gives it more rigid lid, chassis, and keyboard deck than the Swift 3. And in terms of aesthetics, the ZenBook 14 is more striking in its Royal Blue color scheme with gold trim and the iconic Asus concentric swirls on the lid. The Swift 3 is rather pedestrian in comparison with its more common silver all-aluminum chassis.

Both laptops enjoy keyboards with ample travel, although Acer’s version is firmer than the Asus. If you like keyboards with a lighter touch, then you’ll prefer the ZenBook 14’s. On the other hand, both touchpads are large and support Microsoft’s accurate Precision touchpad protocol for outstanding multitouch gesture support. And both Full HD displays lack support for touch. Asus, though, includes its NumberPad LED numeric keypad feature built into the touchpad, and it’s a nice addition for anyone who enters a lot of numbers.

The laptops are closely matched in terms of connectivity. The ZenBook 14 has USB-A 3.1, USB-A 2.0, and USB-C 3.1 ports (without Thunderbolt 3 support), a full-size HDMI connection, and a microSD card reader. The Swift 3 is identical except both of its USB-A ports are version 3.1

The ZenBook 14 is more robust, more attractive, and sports a much smaller chassis. It wins this round.

Performance

Acer Swift 3 (2019)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Both the ZenBook 14 and Swift 3 build in the latest Intel 8th-gen Whiskey Lake quad-core CPUs, and both of our review units equipped the Core i7-8565U. The Swift 3 was faster in the Geekbench 4 multi-core test, while the ZenBook 14 completed our video encoding test 32 seconds more quickly. Mainly, though, you won’t tell much difference in how these two laptops perform on the usual productivity tasks. Storage speeds were also closely matched, with both laptops using PCIe solid-state disks (SSDs) that were equally as fast.

Gaming and creative application performance is a different story, though, depending on which version of the ZenBook 14 you consider. Right now, almost every retail outlet in North America sells the ZenBook 14 with Intel’s UHD 620 integrated graphics. If you have a Costco membership, though, you can pick up a version with the Nvidia GeForce MX150 entry-level discrete GPU. The Swift 3, on the other hand, is readily available with the MX150 inside. For most people, then, you’re comparing a discrete GPU to integrated graphics, and the Swift 3 wins out.

Displays joined the CPU and SSD in providing roughly equal performance. The ZenBook 14 sported slightly better contrast (820:1 versus 710:1), but the Swift 3 had a wider color gamut (73 percent of AdobeRGB versus 71 percent) and more accurate colors (1.34 versus 2.24, where less than 1.o is considered excellent). The ZenBook 14’s display was brighter at 312 nits versus 260 nits.

Both laptops are plenty fast and have good displays for productivity work. But the Swift 3 wins out thanks to a discrete GPU that’s easier to buy and comes equipped by default.

Portability

Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
Mark Coppock/Digtial Trends

Although the ZenBook 14 is smaller in width and depth, the Swift 3 is thinner at 0.59 inches compared to 0.63 inches. The Swift 3, however, is heavier at 2.98 pounds versus 2.62 pounds. Neither is too large or heavy to carry around, however — the ZenBook 14’s smaller chassis mostly comes in handy when you’re working in cramped quarters.

Battery life becomes a more important factor, then, when considering portability. Here, the Swift 3 wins out when you’re not specifically working out the CPU. It lasted an hour less than the ZenBook 14 in our most demanding Basemark web benchmark battery test, but it lasted an hour longer when browsing the web and a whopping four hours longer when looping our local test video.

The ZenBook 14 is smaller, but the Swift 3 is more likely to get you through a full working day on a single charge of the battery.

The Swift 3 is the better choice for most buyers

Acer Swift 3 (2019)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Swift 3 costs $1,000 for a Core i7-8565U, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the MX150 GPU. If you drop down to a Core i5-8265U and Intel integrated graphics, then you can save $200 and still get solid productivity performance.

The ZenBook 14, on the other hand, costs $1,200 for a Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can also spend $1,000 for a Core i5-8256U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and you can buy the MX150 version at Costco for $1,300 with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

If you buy the ZenBook 14 from Costco then at least you can benefit from the faster graphics. But for most people, the Swift 3 will give you better gaming and creative performance to go with significantly better battery life.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road rage displays
hp spectre x360 15 amoled review 6
Product Review

The OLED display on HP's latest laptop is a power hog, but it's totally worth it

OLED laptops are back, and the 15-inch Spectre x360 is the first we've given a full review. It looks just as stunning as before, and it makes for one of the most visually appealing displays we've ever seen in a laptop.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Pick up the Dell XPS 13 at a discount in our best laptop deals for June 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Computing

Dell's XPS 13 holds its own against the Lenovo ThinkPad X390

The Lenovo ThinkPad X390 is the company's latest entry into the small business-class laptop market. This 13.3-inch variant goes up against the excellent Dell XPS 13. Which comes out on top?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Computing

X1 Carbon or X390? Here's how these two ThinkPad laptops stack up

The Lenovo ThinkPad X390 is the company's newest entry into the small-laptop field, with a new 13.3-inch display and smaller bezels. But it competes with the 14-inch X1 Carbon. Which wins out?
Posted By Mark Coppock
tim-cook-apple-wwdc-2018-getty
Computing

Apple is bringing iPad apps to the Mac. Here's everything you need to know

If you follow Apple news, you may be wondering, "What is Project Catalyst anyway?" This important Apple project is all about creating apps that can work on iPads and Macs interchangeably.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Andromeda Device
Computing

Microsoft’s foldable patent paves way for a durable PC folding screen

A recently uncovered Microsoft patent reveals the company's work on making folding screens more durable. This could help make future Microsoft foldable devices, like the rumored Centaurus, less susceptible to screen damage.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how much mac pro cost as pc hands on jc feat 2
Computing

This is how much Apple’s $6,000 Mac Pro would cost as a PC

Apple’s Mac Pro is arguably one of the most powerful workstations to launch in recent history, and its price reflects this. While you can buy a cheaper PC, you won’t be able to replicate Apple’s hardware customizations, nor run MacOS.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazin kindle oasis review (2017) settings
Mobile

More MOBI, fewer problems: Here's how to get EPUB books on your Kindle

Amazon's Kindle is an exceptional device with one notable drawback: It doesn't support EPUB, one of the most popular ebook formats. If you have some EPUB books you would love to read, here's how to get them working on a Kindle.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best laptops for video editing macbook pro 15 2
Computing

B&H slashes up to a whopping $900 from high-powered 2018 MacBook Pros

B&H is emptying their stock of MacBook Pro 2018 models with a huge sale. In order to make room for the incoming MacBook Pro 2019 laptops from Apple, B&H is offering discounts as much as $900, with $200 discounts available for most models.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
best routers for gaming
Computing

Vanquish lag and poor bandwidth for good with the best routers for gaming

Finding the best routers for gaming is no easy task. With so many out there, how do you know which to pick? We've looked at the many options available and put together a list of our lag-free favorites.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Surface Pro 6 stock photo
Computing

Best Buy drops up to $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for Father’s Day

Best Buy's current Dads and Grads sale is a three-day sale that features some particularly sweet deals on Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, the Surface Pro 6. That's right: with these deals you can save up to $330.
Posted By Anita George
apple ios 13 sign in button wwdc with
Mobile

Sign In with Apple sticks it to Google and Facebook, for the good of everyone

Apple wants you to use its new Sign In with Apple service, which promises to free you from password hell, without selling your soul to the advertising devil. Is it worth using when it launches this year?
Posted By Andy Boxall
macbook pro 15 2019 review feat
Product Review

A new Intel processor can’t save the MacBook Pro 15 from its flaws

The 15-inch MacBook Pro was given an update in 2019, though you can’t tell from looking at it. What’s changed? A more powerful 9th-gen Core i9 processor option and a slightly tweaked keyboard.
Posted By Luke Larsen
donald trump mexico tariffs tech lenovo gopro volkswagen startet natur und artenschutzprojekt think blue nature in mexiko
Features

From GoPro to Lenovo, Trump tariffs would have raised prices on tech from Mexico

While the Trump Administration's efforts to place tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. have obvious consequences for American businesses and consumers, Trump's Mexico tariffs might have a much more immediate and significant effect.
Posted By Ed Oswald