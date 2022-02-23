  1. Computing

Acer Swift laptops get latest Intel chips, new color options

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Acer has announced two new updates to its Swift notebook lineup, the Swift 5 (SF514-56) and the Swift 3 (SF314-512), which will both be available in June in North America.

While both Windows notebooks feature 14-inch displays, the current 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and Iris Xe graphics chips, the Acer Swift 5 is being marketed to the professional sector, with the Acer Swift 3 touted as an easy-to-carry device.

The Acer Swift 5 will be available in June in North America.
The Acer Swift 5 features a 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 92.22% screen-to-body ratio. The high-brightness display is protected by an antimicrobial Corning Gorilla glass to keep the high-touch surface as clean as possible.

Other internal hardware includes 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, while its battery supports over four hours of power in a 30-minute charge.

Ports on the Acer Swift 5 include two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one is a power supply), and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E as its connectivity option.

Acer highlights its Temporal Noise Reduction and Acer Purified Voice features, which work in tandem with the webcam on the Swift 5 to ensure that voices are heard well on conference calls.

These features all come together to make the Swift 5 a great option for “executives and mobile professionals,” according to Acer.

The Swift 5 will start at $1,500 in North America. The notebook will also be available in Europe in March, starting at 1,799 euros, and China in April, starting at 9,999 renminbi.

The Acer Swift 3 will be available in June in North America.
The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch 16:9 touch display that comes in either QHD (2560 x 1440) or FHD (1920 x 1080) options. Other feature highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and DTS Audio, as well as the same charging protocol as the Swift 5.

Ports for the Swift 3 include USB-C, USB -A, and HDMI 2.1. The notebook will be available in gray, blue, and gold color options.

The Swift 3 will start at $850 in North America. The notebook will also be available in Europe in March, starting at 1,199 euros, and China in April, starting at 5,499 renminbi.

