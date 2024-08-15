 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This incredible Alienware curved OLED monitor is $100 off today

By and
Alienware ultrawide OLED on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Looking for great monitor deals? Dell has a particularly special one for gamers. Right now, you can buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $1,000, saving you $100 off the regular price of $1,100. A modest discount maybe, but an important one on something that is so highly regarded. We’re here to tell you all about it before you buy. Gamers are going to love it.

Why you should buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

In our Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED review, we described it as “the final frontier.” The specs list has pretty much everything you could ever want. That includes a QD-OLED panel, a resolution of 3440 x 1440, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness in HDR with DisplayHDR 400 True Black support. It has a maximum refresh rate of 175Hz is great to see along with a response time of 0.1ms GtG. A curvature of 1800R is cool to see as well.

So what does all that mean for your experience? It means it looks fantastic. A combination of the brightness of traditional LCD and the deep blacks of OLED mean that QD-OLED looks spectacular. The color gamut offers 100% sRGB, 97% AdobeRGB, and 99.3% DCI-P3 so you’re gaining a cinema-grade level of color coverage with some gorgeously wide viewing angles. There is a newer generation coming, Alienware’s new second-gen QD-OLED monitors, and we described them as “stunning,” but that doesn’t mean you should skip buying the original model.

Here’s what Luke Larsen, our Computing Editor who initially reviewed this monitor, has to say about the deal:

“Alienware has been the leader in QD-OLED gaming monitors for the past couple of years, and despite the fact that this model is from 2023, it’s no less fantastic. The price has dropped significantly since its launch and adding an extra $100 make this a no-brainer. If you’ve never tried one of these new OLED gaming monitors, you’ll be blown away by what a difference this level of HDR performance will do to your games. Yes, you’re paying a bit extra for that type of panel, but if you care about the visual quality of your games, it’s totally worth it. Alienware has 32-inch and 27-inch QD-OLED monitors as well, but if you like the ultrawide aspect ratio, this model, the AW3423DW, is the way to go.”

Thanks to the ultra-low latency, the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is the perfect monitor for gaming with tear-free gaming further assisted by Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification. Whatever you play will feel incredibly immersive and a cut above the rest of the best monitors. Any time you need to make adjustments, a centralized OSD joystick makes it simple, and installation is a breeze as well. This is a seriously high-end monitor in seemingly every way you could think of.

Normally $1,100, the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is down to $1,000 for a limited time at Dell. This is a good time to invest in a monitor that will last you many years to come. After all, it’s the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor, so you’re right at the forefront of new technology. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
