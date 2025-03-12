Our favorite ultrawide gaming monitor has a great discount today

Alienware deals cover gaming PCs and gaming laptops, but they also include discounts on fantastic displays like the Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor. It’s currently part of a clearance sale from Dell with a $250 discount, which drops its price from $900 to just $650. It’s a steal to get this screen for this price, and a lot of other gamers are probably thinking the same thing. Before stocks of the gaming monitor run out, push through with your purchase immediately if you want to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED is featured in our roundup of the best gaming monitors as the best ultrawide gaming monitor, after receiving a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars in our review. The QD-OLED technology in this display delivers unbeatable contrast, and the monitor also promises fantastic HDR performance and excellent color saturation. When you’re playing on this 34-inch screen, you’ll be rewarded with an immersive experience that will let you further enjoy the best PC games.

You’ll get extremely smooth gameplay on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor as it offers an up to 165Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, alongside support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification. The monitor’s design features a 1800R curvature on the screen that fills your peripheral vision, improved cable management to reduce the clutter on your desk, and 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation so that you can play for several hours at a time without worrying about overheating the Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Dell has no shortage of monitor deals, but if you're after a top-quality screen, you should set your sights on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor.