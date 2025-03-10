 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware Area-51 gaming PC with RTX 5080 is $400 off

By
On Sale Alienware Area 51 gaming PC.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop was just resurrected, and it’s already available with Alienware deals at Dell. This particular configuration, which originally sells for $5,050, is down to $4,650, and while the $400 in savings may not look like much in comparison to the final price, you might as well take advantage of it if you’ve decided to purchase this top-of-the line machine. We’re not sure how much time is remaining until this discount gets taken down, so you should finish your purchase of this gaming PC immediately.

Why you should buy the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC

Alienware, which tops our list of the best gaming PCs, just brought back the Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop at CES 2025. The line was dormant for a few years, but it’s back with a complete redesign that’s simply gorgeous, with steel and glass components, the AlienFX light bar at the side, and an all-silver front panel. Alienware also made the gaming PC’s internals easily accessible, so it will be easy to make upgrades in the future.

You won’t be needing to upgrade the specifications of the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC anytime soon though. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, and a massive 64GB of RAM that’d double the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll be able to play the best PC games that their highest settings and be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 4TB SSD, for ample storage space to install a massive library of your favorite titles.

Related

For those who want the most powerful machine that they can get from gaming PC deals, you won’t have to look any further than Dell’s offer for the Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop. There’s a $400 discount on this configuration that’s originally priced at $5,050, which means you’ll only have to pay $4,650. It’s still pretty expensive, but if you’re willing to make this investment, you won’t regret going for the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC. The savings are a nice bonus with this purchase, but you need to act fast to make sure that you get them.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Save $400 when you buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

Now's the perfect time to take advantage of gaming laptop deals because we've found an offer that you don't want to miss: the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with a $400 discount from Dell, which slashes its price from $1,700 to just $1,300. You'll be getting amazing value with this purchase, but you have to act fast if you're interested in the savings on this gaming laptop because we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m16 R2 is a powerful gaming laptop that will let you play all of the best PC games without any issues. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it comes with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 16GB of RAM, which are specifications that are recommend by our gaming laptop buying guide. Storage is also important for a gaming laptop as you don't want to only have a handful of titles installed at a time, and thankfully, that won't be a problem with the Alienware m16 R2's 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Read more
This gaming PC with 32GB of RAM is on sale from Newegg at 51% off
The AOACE gaming PC on a white background.

Newegg is an excellent source of bargains for all kinds of electronics, and that includes gaming PC deals. Here's an offer that's surely attracting a lot of attention -- the AOACE gaming PC, originally sold for $1,600, is all the way down to just $780 following a 51% discount. That's $820 in savings on a solid gaming desktop, but we're not sure how much time you've got to take advantage of this bargain. If you're interested, we highly recommend completing your transaction for this machine as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the AOACE gaming PC
The AOACE gaming PC isn't made by one of the brands featured in our list of the best gaming desktops, but it's got what it takes for you to enjoy playing the best PC games. Its processor -- the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 -- isn't impressive, but it makes up for it with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and a whopping 32GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Read more
This Samsung OLED gaming monitor is $415 off, and you’ll get a free 4K monitor
Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

Gamers who are on the hunt for monitor deals won't want to miss this amazing offer from Samsung. The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, originally priced at $1,200, is on sale for only $785 following a $415 discount, and you'll also get a free 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 4K monitor worth $400. That's $815 in savings on a pair of displays! You're going to have to be quick in completing your purchase if you're interested though, as we don't expect this bargain to stay available for long.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor received a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, where we described it as "worth the premium." Its 34-inch display, which features QD-OLED technology and Ultra-WQHD resolution, delivers exceptional color and HDR for a great look at the modern graphics of the best PC games. You'll also enjoy smooth and lag-free animations with its 175Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, and no screen tearing nor stuttering with its support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync. The gaming monitor also reduces distractions with its glare-free screen, and keeps you comfortable even when you play for hours with its ergonomic stand.

Read more