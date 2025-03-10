This Alienware Area-51 gaming PC with RTX 5080 is $400 off

The Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop was just resurrected, and it’s already available with Alienware deals at Dell. This particular configuration, which originally sells for $5,050, is down to $4,650, and while the $400 in savings may not look like much in comparison to the final price, you might as well take advantage of it if you’ve decided to purchase this top-of-the line machine. We’re not sure how much time is remaining until this discount gets taken down, so you should finish your purchase of this gaming PC immediately.

Why you should buy the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC

Alienware, which tops our list of the best gaming PCs, just brought back the Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop at CES 2025. The line was dormant for a few years, but it’s back with a complete redesign that’s simply gorgeous, with steel and glass components, the AlienFX light bar at the side, and an all-silver front panel. Alienware also made the gaming PC’s internals easily accessible, so it will be easy to make upgrades in the future.

You won’t be needing to upgrade the specifications of the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC anytime soon though. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, and a massive 64GB of RAM that’d double the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll be able to play the best PC games that their highest settings and be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 4TB SSD, for ample storage space to install a massive library of your favorite titles.

For those who want the most powerful machine that they can get from gaming PC deals, you won’t have to look any further than Dell’s offer for the Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop. There’s a $400 discount on this configuration that’s originally priced at $5,050, which means you’ll only have to pay $4,650. It’s still pretty expensive, but if you’re willing to make this investment, you won’t regret going for the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC. The savings are a nice bonus with this purchase, but you need to act fast to make sure that you get them.