Hurry! This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $800 off

Gamers who are on the hunt for a powerful gaming PC should consider going for the Alienware Aurora R15, especially with Dell’s $800 discount for this model featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. From its original price of $3,900, it’s down to $3,100 — it still isn’t cheap, but it’s a reasonable price for a gaming desktop that will be able to handle even the most demanding settings. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure if the savings will still be available if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

While its successor, the Alienware Aurora R16, is already out, the Alienware Aurora R15 remains one of the best gaming PCs that you can buy today. This particular build of the gaming desktop, which combines the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM, is capable of running the best PC games without any issues. It’s also well-equipped to handle the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so you don’t need to think about upgrading any components within the near future.

The Alienware Aurora R15 features a 2TB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your games right after setting up the gaming PC with your monitor and accessories. The gaming desktop also comes with the Alienware Cryo-tech liquid cooling system, which will keep it operating at peak performance even after you’ve been playing for hours.

Trending Deals:

There are gaming PC deals for budget devices, but there are also offers for discounts on top-of-the-line machines like the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It’s currently available from Dell at $800 off, which lowers its price to $3,100 from $3,900. The discount may wear off sooner than you think though, so if you want to get the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC with savings — which you can use to buy video games or for a screen upgrade through monitor deals — it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase within the day.

Editors' Recommendations