Get a 4070 Super Alienware gaming PC for $1,800 during Dell’s sale

If you’re a big gamer, the best desktop computer deals aren’t what you need. Instead, you want to track down the best gaming PC deals. Luckily, f you’re reading this, we’ve done all the hard work for you. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU for $1,800. It normally costs $2,210 so you’re saving $410 off the regular price and scoring a gaming PC that is built to last. If you want to game in style this holiday season, here’s all you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R16 tops our look at the best gaming PCs. This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F CPU teamed up with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage — aka the fast stuff across the board. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM, so you’ll be playing all your favorites at high detail levels for a while to come.

The Alienware Aurora R16 uses Alienware’s Legend 3 design, which means efficient airflow and a cooler and quieter experience all packed into a sleeker case. It has optimized cable management so you gain 20% quieter operations over previous models along with 7% lower temperatures. It looks great, but it’s also powerful. It has the revamped Alienware Command Center, letting you control performance as well as the lighting of your beautiful new gaming rig. The case is also full of useful ports like USB 3.2, USB-C, and HDMI, along with surround sound options. Simply add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re good to go with some high-end gaming for a long time to come.

This particular Alienware Aurora R16 normally costs $2,210, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,800. A great time for a $410 discount, this is your chance to score a cool new gaming rig, and certain delivery options mean you could even get it in time for Christmas. Check it out now before you miss out.