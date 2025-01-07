 Skip to main content
Grab this Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 for $400 off

By
The Alienware m16 R2 on a white desk.
The Alienware m16 R2 is a stellar gaming laptop with an RTX 4060. Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Dell continues its reign of having some of the best gaming laptop deals around with a sizeable $400 off the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop right now. Normally costing $1,900, it’s down to just $1,500 right now — it’s the kind of gaming laptop I’m certainly tempted to add to my cart. If you’re in the market for a new and highly portable gaming laptop, keep reading and learn all about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, with its M-series being the most powerful range to choose from. That ethos is reflected in the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, which packs a strong punch for this price. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It continues the trend of making us wish that 32GB of RAM was more standard, but otherwise, you can’t really fault this spec for the price.

The big highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of RAM. That graphics card is teamed up with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, so it looks silky and smooth no matter how fast the action gets. It also has a 100% sRGB color gamut,t and there’s support for Nvidia G-Sync.

On the inside, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop layout has been re-engineered to take up less space, so there’s a smaller footprint, but it also has improved cooling and more efficient airflow. On the outside, you get a high-quality finish with bead-blast anodized aluminum and a dark two-tone block design. It also has a backlit keyboard, which you can tweak via the Alienware Command Center software.

It comes together to ensure that the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is one of the best gaming laptops for many situations. It also has an HDMI 2.1 port if you’d prefer to connect it to your home monitor rather than solely use it portably. This is a gaming laptop built to last.

This Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop normally costs $1,900, but it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time only at Dell right now. Ideal for anyone seeking a well-balanced gaming laptop for less, take a look at it for yourself via the button below.

