Price-wise this gaming laptop from Dell is still very much a high-end gaming laptop, even with its Prime Day deal price. But that doesn’t mean you can’t save $700 on it. And having a bigger budget doesn’t mean you have to blow the whole budget on one thing. With this deal, you can buy yourself a great gaming laptop and have money left over for other things you might want like a new gaming headset. This Prime Day deal from Dell gets you an Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop for the discounted price of $3,300. It used to be $4,000. See what we mean? The new price is still expensive, but you’re still getting a deal and you don’t have to shell out $4,000 for a new laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop

This particular gaming laptop’s configuration includes the latest and the greatest features: the latest Intel Core processor (specifically a 24-core 14th generation Core i9 14900HX processor), a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, a massive amount of RAM at 64GB, and a whopping 4TB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. That $700 discount does not mean you’re missing out high-end features. This gaming laptop also features a large 18-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and a 2560 x 1600 resolution. There’s also a decent selection of ports including two Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an audio jack, an HDMI port, and a mini-Display port. You can also expect to see a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, and an FHD HDR webcam that has 1080p resolution at 30fps and dual-array microphones, which is perfect for gamers who want to stream their gameplay.

Who says you can’t still save some money on a splurge? With this deal, you absolutely can while enjoying many of the high-end features more expensive gaming laptops offer. But deals like this don’t usually last long and so if this gaming laptop fits your needs, desires, and bank account, don’t wait too long to snag it. After all, you’d be getting a $4,000 gaming laptop for $3,300 and saving $700 in the process.