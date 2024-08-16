 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $600 off right now

By
Someone typing on the Alienware m18 laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

One of the best gaming laptop deals today is on the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop at Dell. Right now, you can buy it for $600 off — instead of $3,600, the price is down to $3,000. Packed with the latest hardware, this is the ideal gaming laptop if you plan on investing in something which is built to last. If that sounds like your aim, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything it has to offer. Bear in mind that the deal is likely to end very soon.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, so whatever you buy from it, you’ll be happy. With the Alienware m18 R2, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor teamed up with 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage arranged in a Raid setup, giving you two separate 1TB SSD drives. The shining star here is the graphics card: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. Whatever you play will look spectacular here.

That’s further helped by the display, which is a gorgeously high-end 18-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It also offers 100% DCI-P3 color and Nvidia G-Sync and DDS support. Because of its size, it’s not really a particularly portable laptop, but it’s a great gaming desktop replacement.

Adding to reasons why it’s one of the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m18 R2 also has a gorgeous RGB backlit per-key keyboard, full HD IR camera, and exceptional cooling. Alienware Cryo-tech means you get great system stability with limited risk of overheating no matter how long you’re playing for. Even built-in audio is great thanks to Dolby Atmos support.

The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop usually costs $3,600, but right now you can buy it for $3,000. A great discount of $600, this laptop will keep your gamer heart happy for a long time to come. Take a look for yourself.

