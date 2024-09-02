 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $700 off for Labor Day

By
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.
Dell

Every dollar saved counts when you’re buying a premium gaming laptop, so you don’t want to miss this opportunity at a $700 discount for the Alienware m18 R2 from the Labor Day sales of Dell. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card usually sells for $4,000, but you can get it for $3,300 in one of the most attractive Labor Day gaming laptop deals we’ve seen. If you’re interested, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase as fast as you can, as there’s no guarantee that the offer will remain online until the end of the holiday.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware m18 R2 is an update to the Alienware m18 that further pushes the performance of the gaming laptop to the highest limits with the latest 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. This is paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and 64GB of RAM, which is double the sweet spot of 32GB of RAM for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the Alienware m18 R2 challenges the best gaming laptops with the ability to comfortably run the best PC games at their highest settings.

Giving justice to the power of the Alienware m18 R2 is its large 18-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so your games will be sharp and smooth. The gaming laptop also comes with a massive 4TB SSD, for more than enough storage space for all of your favorite titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing them right after you power on the Alienware M18 R2 for the first time.

There are lots of gaming laptop deals in the Dell Labor Day sale, but gamers who want the best device that their money can buy should set their sights on the Alienware m18 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. From its sticker price of $4,000, it’s down to $3,300 for savings of $700. We’re not sure how long the stocks that are up for sale will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop, you should add it to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as possible.

