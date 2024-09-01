 Skip to main content
Dell Labor Day sale: XPS, Alienware, monitors and more

By
The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk next to a monitor.
Dell

There are some fantastic Labor Day sales happening right now, and that means this is the perfect time to check out what Dell has to offer. The Dell Labor Day sale is always pretty special with not just laptop deals but also many monitor deals and more to suit your home office or other technological needs. Throughout the year, Dell laptop deals are worth checking out and today is no different. Below, we’ve picked out our favorites, and we’ve also looked at some key buying advice too.

Best deals in the Dell Labor Day sale

Dell 27 4K Monitor — $230, was $280

The Dell 27 4K monitor on a white background.
Dell

Dell makes some of the best monitors, and you don’t have to spend a fortune to reap the benefits. With this Dell 27 4K monitor, you get a great 27-inch screen with a 3840 x 2160 resolution. Its thin bezels means it looks great in your home office while there’s 99% sRGB color coverage, AMD FreeSync support, and ComfortView Plus for protecting your eyes from strain. It also has built-in dual 3W speakers and dual HDMI ports so it’s highly versatile. There’s also support for Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture so you can do a lot with this monitor or simply enjoy all that extra space.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $500, was $700

The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.
Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 is a good laptop for taking to class or for anyone who just needs something simple to use at home and doesn’t wish to spend too much. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor along with 16GB of memory. Best of all, there’s a huge amount of storage with 1TB of SSD storage. In this price range, that’s fantastic to see as it means you can store tons of files without having to rely on cloud storage. It also has an attractive 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits of brightness. Roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad mean this is a good laptop for general use thanks to its comfiness.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,000, was $1,300

Dell XPS 13 9345 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The latest Dell XPS 13 hasn’t seen many price cuts just yet but this is a sizeable one. The model has a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage so you’re all set with the essentials. It also has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen which looks great thanks to its 1920 x 1200 resolution, variable refresh rate between 30 and 120Hz, and 500 nits of brightness. It also has a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader so it’s handy for security and it feels good to use too. It’s a solid all-rounder for anyone seeking a dependable laptop for the long-term.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,250, $1,600

The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk next to a monitor.
Dell

If you’re seeking one of the best desktop computers rather than a laptop, this Dell XPS Desktop is a good option. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It’s also a good bet for gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card so you’re all set for playing the latest games. Just add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set. It’s a sleek looking tower too with increased airflow and plenty of room for expandability and cooling.

Dell XPS 14 — $1,600, was $2,000

The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 14 is a stylish and powerful option for content creators keen to work on the move. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Impressively, it also has a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ensuring you can enjoy some gaming on the move as well as get on with work. For the screen, there’s a 14.5-inch full HD+ display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and InfinityEdge bezels so it looks good too. Its backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader so it’s practically designed as well. It’s a good option for a more powerful portable solution.

When does the Dell Labor Day sale start?

Labor Day is on September 2 which is coming up fast. Labor Day sales, however, aren’t waiting for the big day itself. Instead, we’re seeing some early Dell Labor Day sales overlapping with its previous back to school sale. It means there are substantial ways to save on one of the best laptop brands around. We’re expecting such sales to continue until September 2 (of course) and likely to run for a few days after the fact too.

However, that doesn’t strictly mean the same deals will be around the whole time. Instead, it’s likely that Dell will switch sales around depending on stock levels and how popular certain deals are. In particular, we would expect to see the absolute best deals appearing on the weekend of Labor Day with prices gradually changing to their usual level in the coming days afterwards. Again, stock could make all the difference here.

As with many sales, it often makes sene to buy now rather than regret holding back later. There are already great Dell Labor Day deals around as we’ve highlighted above. You can save plenty without having to wait. It has the added benefit of meaning you can enjoy Labor Day itself without feeling like you need to keep an eye on sales the whole time too.

Should you shop Labor Day Dell deals or wait until Black Friday?

It’s no secret that Black Friday is the absolute best time of year for great sales. Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined mean huge discounts and price cuts, but what do you do if you’re looking at sales now? In the case of the items that Dell sells, you may well need that item right now. For instance, if your laptop has just died or you need to take one to class, you won’t want to wait a couple of months for the next big sale. Fortunately, Labor Day deals tend to only be a little pricier than those during Black Friday. In many cases, we’re talking incremental price changes between the two sales as Black Friday isn’t quite as spectacular as it once was. In which case, the saving may not be worth you waiting a couple of months.

There’s also the matter of timing. Black Friday is an expensive time of year because it’s the holidays and you’re likely to be buying many gifts and maybe organizing expensive travel plans. Financially, it may make more sense to spread the cost and buy now so that you don’t miss out on buying the best laptop for your situation because you can’t afford to do so during the holidays.

