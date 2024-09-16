 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop just dropped from $1,700 to $1,200

By
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

As is often the way, Dell is the home of some of the best gaming laptop deals. Today, it has cut the price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop by a huge $500 bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,700. It has some sweet hardware for the price. If that immediately sounds tempting, read on. We’ll walk you through everything the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop has to offer. Bear in mind that this kind of discount is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there so pretty much anything you buy from it will delight you. With the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. None of this is quite worth the full asking price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. However, when discounted, it works out as a good option for someone who wants to game on the move without spending too much.

One particular highlight of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is its display. It has a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. There’s also a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut so it’ll look great whatever you play. Adding to the gamer aesthetic, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop also has a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting so it looks pretty cool without being too excessive.

This isn’t one of the best gaming laptops but the basics are there to ensure it’s a good starting point for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands. The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop also has core essentials like a HDMI 2.1 port, and Alienware Command Center for adjusting settings for overclocking or simply changing the lighting.

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop promises to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop. That makes it perfect for taking to class or on your commute without weighing you down. It’s also a neat option to add to your tech arsenal, simply put.

Usually costing $1,700, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is currently down to $1,200 for a limited time at Dell. That’s a pretty great price for a portable gaming laptop that won’t break the bank. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 just got a $700 price cut
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

We’re always thrilled to dish about gaming laptop deals here at Digital Trends! After all, nothing says “high score” like a souped-up portable PC that’s tailor-made for advanced ray tracing, record-breaking clock speeds, and state-of-the-art cooling systems. As it just so happens, we came across an incredible offer on one of the best game-friendly laptops on the market:

Right now, you can buy the Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop for $2,900 when you order through Dell. We’ve seen this particular configuration cost as much as $3,600.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

If you wanted to buy a gaming laptop ten years ago, that would mean that you'd have to spend thousands of dollars on something that was quite big and bulky and likely couldn't even play the best PC games on the market. Nowadays, gaming laptops have become thin and light, and you can actually get something pretty solid without spending too much money. On the other hand, if you want to go all out and grab one of the best gaming laptops, you'll absolutely find something that can almost compete with the best gaming desktops out there.

To help you with picking something great, we've found deals from some of the best laptop brands and include Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals, although if you're looking for some more general deals, these laptop deals have some good options, too.
MSI THIN 15 -- $700, was $900

Read more
This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal cuts the price by $1,000
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 sitting on a table.

Microsoft's Surface devices are powerful and versatile -- but those benefits usually come with a steep price. That's why there's always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, and here's one that we think will sell out quickly -- the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,500, following a $1,000 discount from B&H Photo Video on its original price of $3,500. It's still not cheap, but it's an excellent price for a laptop of this caliber. This deal ends on September 22, but it could sell out any minute.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
The first thing that stands out with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is its beautiful 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR. The device also offers three modes: Laptop Mode where you can use its keyboard for typing, Stage Mode where you pull the display towards you to cover the keyboard and give you an angled display for watching streaming shows, and Studio Mode that transforms it into a tablet for sketching. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 2TB SSD.

Read more