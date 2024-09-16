As is often the way, Dell is the home of some of the best gaming laptop deals. Today, it has cut the price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop by a huge $500 bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,700. It has some sweet hardware for the price. If that immediately sounds tempting, read on. We’ll walk you through everything the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop has to offer. Bear in mind that this kind of discount is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there so pretty much anything you buy from it will delight you. With the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. None of this is quite worth the full asking price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. However, when discounted, it works out as a good option for someone who wants to game on the move without spending too much.

One particular highlight of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is its display. It has a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. There’s also a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut so it’ll look great whatever you play. Adding to the gamer aesthetic, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop also has a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting so it looks pretty cool without being too excessive.

This isn’t one of the best gaming laptops but the basics are there to ensure it’s a good starting point for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands. The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop also has core essentials like a HDMI 2.1 port, and Alienware Command Center for adjusting settings for overclocking or simply changing the lighting.

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop promises to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop. That makes it perfect for taking to class or on your commute without weighing you down. It’s also a neat option to add to your tech arsenal, simply put.

Usually costing $1,700, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is currently down to $1,200 for a limited time at Dell. That’s a pretty great price for a portable gaming laptop that won’t break the bank. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.