Apple’s first-generation MacBook is Amazon’s Deal of the Day

Share

If you’re in the market for an Apple laptop, Apple’s first-generation MacBook, with its 12-inch Retina Display, is now on sale on Amazon. Although you’ll have to settle for a refurbished model, rather than a new edition, the laptop’s starting price of $779 today makes it a solid buy.

At that price, you’ll be getting 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. Apple also throws in a 90-day warranty, as TechRadar points out.

Originally launched in 2015, the MacBook is listed as Amazon’s Deal of the Day, and the internet retailer is also selling other configurations of the Apple’s first generation 12-inch laptop. The highest configuration that’s part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day comes with 512GB storage and a slightly faster Intel Core M processor for $969.

Intel’s Core M processor architecture at the time allowed Apple to build the MacBook with its ultrathin frame. The processor’s low power consumption allowed the notebook to remain cool, but you’ll also trade off a fair amount of processing power compared to Intel’s more mainstream Core i-series processors that are found in Apple’s premium MacBook Pro lineup. Another trade-off you’ll make with Apple’s MacBook is the keyboard. The MacBook keys utilize Apple’s first-generation butterfly switches, which comes with more shallow key travel. The danger here is that dirt could get trapped under the keys and render them inoperable until it gets dislodged, so you may want to also order a can of compressed air just in case.

The MacBook is currently in its second-generation. The latest model comes with a newer Core M processor that utilizes Intel’s seventh-generation Kaby Lake architecture for better power. When configured with a similar 256GB storage capacity and 8GB RAM, the current model retails for $1,299 on Apple’s website, compared to Amazon’s $779 deal for the first generation edition.

The biggest compromise, however, with Apple’s MacBook series is that they exclusively rely on a USB Type-C port, which means you’ll need adapters if you need to plug in any legacy peripherals, including connecting monitors, printers, memory cards, flash drives, and external storage drives. You may also want to pick up some USB Type-C adapters, hubs, or dongles if you’re buying this laptop.

If you need to do a bit more research before you make your decision, be sure to give our guide to the best laptops a read. If you want to stay exclusively within Apple’s ecosystem, we also have a guide to the best MacBooks, which takes a look at Apple’s entire mobile computing range.

See Offer Details